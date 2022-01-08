All Disney + releases for the year 2022

After 2021 in which it has established itself as a great streaming platform adding original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney + went further by incorporating Star, a section of content for adults with the most varied genres (comedy, horror, suspense …). Now, the platform anticipates its main releases for the year 2022 through each of its sections. Check them all!

Disney + releases throughout 2022

Disney

The Proud: louder and proud

Based on the Disney Channel original series from the 2000s, The Proud: Louder & Proud is the beloved family’s new series, which will return exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

Hocus pous 2

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will go crazy again playing the famous Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. While the first film was titled Abracadabra in Latin America and The Return of the Witches in Spain, this sequel to the cult classic Halloween will arrive in autumn 2022 exclusively to Disney +.

Disenchanted

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey will star in Disenchanted, the sequel to the film Enchanted: Giselle’s Story. It will premiere throughout 2022 exclusively on Disney +.

Cheaper by the dozen

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff will perform a remake of the family comedy Twelve at Home. The film will hit Disney + in 2022.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star in the Upcoming CGI live-action animated film based on Disney’s popular animated squirrels. This new version of the characters will be released in 2022.

Sneakerella: Cinderella in Slippers

Sneakerella: Cinderella in Slippers is a Disney + original film set in the cult of New York sneakers. The film, with a unique soundtrack, will put a twist on the classic Cinderella fairy tale. Its premiere is set for the May 13, 2022.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Series based on the collection of books that tells the story of the grace family, which features twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and their mother Helen, as they move into a dilapidated home where they begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great-grandson, who discovered a great secret in the past related to him foreboding fairy world that existed in parallel to his.

Pixar

Cars on the road

Pixar’s best-known animated cars return in Cars on the Road, a series that will reunite Mate and Lightning McQueen on a road trip that will be available exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

These are the next Marvel series announced on Disney + Day 2021

Marvel

Moon knight

Adventure series featuring a vigilante complex suffering from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple personalities that live within him are pushed into a deadly war between Gods framed in present-day and ancient Egypt. Directed by Mohamed DiaB, Moon Knight aims to be the first Marvel series for Disney + in 2022.

She-hulk

Tatiana Maslany You will step into the shoes of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in legal advice for cases focused on superhumans who becomes the female version of the green giant. She-Hulk will bring together Marvel characters like Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series is coming to Disney + in 2022 and is written by executive producer Jessica Gao and directed by executive producer Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

Ms. Marvel

Kamala khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City, will feature her own series. Kamala is an aspiring artist and in addition to being a gamer and voracious fan-fiction writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers, in particular Captain Marvel. The character will develop super powers like the heroes he has always admired. Starring Iman Vellani, the series will arrive exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

Star wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor He will reprise his famous Star Wars role in his own series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, to be directed by Deborah Chow. The series will arrive exclusively on the streaming service in 2022.

Willow

Warwick Davis is in charge of carrying this new Lucasfilm Willow series which will feature Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Erin Kellyman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ellie Bamber (The Serpent), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Road Home), Amar Chadha Patel (The Third Day) and Dempsey Bryk (The Birch).

National Geographic

America: Extraordinary Landscapes

Series of six chapters that will allow visit the vast skies, the amber waves of the wheat fields and the majestic purple mountains.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth discovers the full potential of the human body in a six-episode National Geographic series for Disney + in 2022.

Star

Pam & Tommy

Biographical drama that tells the scandalous story of the world’s first viral video: Tommy Lee’s sex tape, drummer of the group Mötley Crüe, and actress Pamela Anderson, starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

Welcome to wrexham

10-episode documentary series that tells the dreams of the inhabitants of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, when two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) acquire the historic football club in the city that is going through an intense crisis.

Pistol

Based on the 2018 memoirs of the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist, Steve Jones, Pistol offers a fascinating new perspective on one of the great myths in rock history.

The Dropout

New series that focuses on the podcast about Elizabeth Holmes. It will premiere exclusively on Disney + throughout 2022.

Dear mama

Documentary series about the life and legacy of the late hip-hop icon and poet Tupac Shakur.

Fleishman is in Trouble

Relentless modern take on life, love and commitment, based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s first novel, a New York Times bestseller.

Immigrant

Eight-episode 20th Television miniseries to narrate the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American businessman who founded Chippendales, a traveling dance company known for its male striptease performances

Prey

New movie in the Predator franchise. Set in the world of the Comanche Nation three centuries ago, the action thriller tells the story of Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against an extraordinarily evolved alien predator. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film will arrive exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

The princess

Irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world. Joey King plays a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and who must save her kingdom from the clutches of ruthless mercenaries. Directed by Le-Van Kiet, the film will arrive exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

All Disney + releases in January 2022

