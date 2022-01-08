All about the Ricardo: behind the scenes of I love Lucy in the key of Aaron Sorkin | the daily

You may not know Aaron Sorkin by name, but you may have stopped your ear at some of his dialogue. Do you remember the showdown between Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise in Matter of honor (Rob Reiner, 1992)? It is a script of his, based on a play of his authorship. The fast-paced exchanges between the protagonists of Social network (David Fincher, 2010)? They came out of Sorkin’s pen.

Loved and hated, he injected the politics of his quick conversations and that they want to be more real than reality, into the series The West Wing, or The West Wing of the White House. He also dared to mess with the world of journalism in the emotional (and at times sweetened) The Newsroom. The truth is that his creations are usually, in the worst case, interesting to see. And to hear.

Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform, just launched All about the Ricardo (Being the Ricardos), a film written and directed by the 60-year-old New Yorker, which focuses on one of the most famous pairs in the history of American television: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Who knew how to play the roles of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo in comedy I love lucy.

Sorkin decides to get into this marriage in real life, which was also in fiction, but in the Sorkin way: through false interviews and moments from the past and the “present” of the protagonists, he accompanies them for a very special week in their lives. A week in which they had to face an accusation of communism (in the middle of a witch hunt), a suspicion of infidelity and an incipient pregnancy.

Each day is marked by a different instance of the production of an episode of I love lucy, from the first reading of the script to the filming in front of a live audience. There we will know how the program works, produced by Arnaz but with final decisions made by the television station and the main sponsor. The couple must become strong to face enemies from outside and inside, while fighting against the rumors that swarm in the columns of gossip.

Safely, All about the Ricardo it will not be among Sorkin’s most memorable works. Yet it is an entertaining study of controlling and obsessive personalities juggling private life, public life, and work life. All this with a cast that elevates the material with which it works.

Notable supporting performances include Nina Arianda and JK Simmons as Vivian and William, the couple who completed the cast of the sitcom. Also there is the ever-effective Tony Hale as producer Jess Oppenheimer, and Alia Shawkat as screenwriter Madelyn Pugh.

The most important roles corresponded to two well-known figures, who were not without criticism. Javier Bardem plays the Cuban exile and Nicole Kidman his wife, “the queen of class B movies”, who created the production company Desilu, which among other things was responsible for the existence of the original series of Star trek. The American public had qualms about the choice of interpreters, who must have played two of the most beloved and popular figures in television history.

That said, those who approach All about the Ricardo without being knowledgeable at the fingertips of I love lucy they will be able to enjoy the movie without inconvenience. At the same time, they will have less trouble accepting Bardem and Kidman in the lead roles. Like me, they will not be comparing.