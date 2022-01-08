A coronavirus outbreak stalks ‘Bel-Air’, but filming continues

The dramatic reboot of ‘The Prince of Bel Air’, ‘Bel-Air’, premieres on February 13, 2022, coinciding with the Super Bowl. However, and with that appointment getting closer and closer, the Peacock series, which has Will Smith himself in the role of executive producer, has had to deal with a coronavirus outbreak that affects numerous figures of the team.

Dozens of workers have been infected, according to Deadline. Some of the positives would be from team members working in “zone A”, that is, the one made up of the cast and those who deal directly with the artists. On the other hand, other of the infected would have been detected in previously performed tests, so they did not get to be integrated into the filming.

The recordings have not been paralyzed thanks to the current protocols, but some of the recording plans have had to be adjusted to avoid further growth of the outbreak. The series produced by Westbrook Studios and Universal TV is not the only one that has had to face this situation, since omicron has brought many headaches to the industry.

Other productions affected

The NBC drama ‘Chicago Fire’ had to suspend its filming in the first week of January 2022, due to the number of positives detected. In addition, ‘Navy. Criminal investigation ‘has also paralyzed its production, as well as NCIS: Los Angeles’, which has announced its postponement until February. The field of late night has also been affected, with the suspension of the night formats of NBC and CBS.