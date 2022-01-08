A bit uncomfortable? Kris Jenner’s boyfriend supported Tristan Thompson

U.S. – The boyfriend of Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble showed his support to Tristan thompson after the apology he gave to Khloé kardashian. Recall that the basketball player discovered that he was the father of the son of Maralee nichols, for which he decided to communicate it with all his followers.

Corey decided to make his opinion of the story known by going to the Sacramento kings against the Lakers. Even though Thompson’s team ended up losing, Jenner’s boyfriend continued to support him at all times. He was even photographed wearing a shirt with the athlete’s number on the back. It seems that the two have become good friends thanks to their partners.

Family fans Kardashian / Jenner they saw this as a gesture of support towards the athlete. Something that generated a bit of controversy, since Corey is the boyfriend of Kris jenner, Khloé’s mother, who was strongly affected by everything that happened. However, the man may think that Thompson really did apologize sincerely to the businesswoman.

Although this does not remove everything that has been put through in the time they have been in their relationship, especially considering that they have a daughter together. Which will be related to the little one, for which the same Khloé kardashian you will have to have contact with the child’s mother. Who was the woman Tristan cheated on for the second time after he gave him a second chance.

For the moment Kris jenner He has not said anything about his partner’s actions nor has he said anything about his opinion in the case. The matriarch may decide to remain silent about everything that happened in her family, as she surely does not want rumors to continue spreading.