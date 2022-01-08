4 recommended movies to watch this weekend (on Netflix, Movistar +, Amazon, HBO Max and more)

Related news

We change the year, but in SERIES & MÁS Saturdays and Sundays are still our favorite days to sit down and watch movies. To make these last days of Christmas more bearable, we bring you again four recommendations to see the best cinema in the comfort of your home. This weekend from January 8 to 9 we bring you two premiere films (a Spanish horror film and a coming of age story inspired by the story of a popular writer), a classic from the 80s and the adaptation of one of the most famous works of Henry James. You can find them on these streaming platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar + and Filmin.

A premiere: ‘The wasteland’ (Netflix)

‘El páramo’ is Netflix’s first Spanish movie in 2022.



What is it about

A family lives in isolation from the rest of society until their tranquility is disturbed by the presence of a terrifying creature who will test their ties.

Why you should see it

Netflix begins the year with the premiere of David Casademunt’s first film, a proposal of psychological terror that was part of the last edition of the Sitges Festival. According to Javier Zurro’s criticism, “The moor talks about how the violence of a country permeates everything and everyone and sneaks into every crevice. Also the models of masculinity, with that protagonist boy whose journey takes place from his inability to kill a rabbit under the reproachful gaze of his father, until he holsters a weapon for the first time. Nothing escapes the toxic masculinity and violence that have been inherited and transmitted like a virus in our country ”. With a single stage and three actors (including an Inma Cuesta who is good for everything), Casademunt’s film is a stimulating debut that knows how to play with the off-field and the point of view of the leading child, Asier Flores, the children’s version of Antonio Banderas in Pain and glory.

A Maturity Story: ‘The Tender Bar’ (Amazon Prime Video)

Ben Affleck opts for the Golden Globe for ‘The Tender Bar’.



What is it about

A drinking place in Manhasset (Long Island) becomes a second home for a fatherless boy. The life of JR, whose father left without a trace when he was just a baby, takes a turn when he moves to his grandfather’s ramshackle house long after he and his mother had a run-in in the past. Under the quirky tutelage of his uncle Charlie, a charismatic self-made bartender, and a handful of the bar’s regulars, JR grows into a young man determined to fulfill his dream of becoming a novelist.

Why you should see it

George Clooney takes to the movies The bar of high hopes (Nefelibata), an essay about the childhood and youth of a journalist and writer who would end up winning the sought-after Pulitzer Prize when he was only 35 years old. There is nothing particularly special about the memoirs of JR Moehringer, a traditional and at times charming initiatory tale about a young man seeking his place in the world and his vocation while longing for the figure of an absent father. The great claim of The Tender Bar he’s a ben affleck who’s never been better (receiving, among other accolades, a Golden Globe nomination) thanks to his portrayal of Uncle Charlie, the only male reference in JR’s life. A word of advice to his fans: no one expects to see Clooney in the movie. The Amazon Prime Video drama is the first of his eight directorial films in which he does not appear in front of the cameras.

An eighties classic: ‘Fatal Attraction’ (HBO Max and Filmin)

Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in ‘Fatal Attraction’.



What is it about

Dan Gallagher leads a perfect life – he has a wonderful wife, a lovely daughter, and a good job. At a party he meets Alex, an attractive woman who seduces him. But for Dan it’s just an occasional fling. Alex, on the other hand, when he announces the end of the relationship, reacts with unprecedented violence. She doesn’t accept being rejected and her feelings turn into a sick and dangerous obsession …

Why you should see it

To celebrate that Adrian lyne will release in 2022 its first film in more than 20 years (Deep water), we suggest you recover the best film in the career of a director who made erotic thriller his specialty. Fatal Attraction It swept the box office (it had the second highest grossing in the United States in 1987), received six Oscar nominations (including best picture and direction) and confirmed the superstar status of its leads, Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. 25 years after its premiere, its approach to mental health through the fascinating figure of Alex Forrest is problematic. From a thriller point of view, Fata attractionHe continues to function like clockwork and makes a soap opera an art. His sultry portrayal of a sexual flirtation gone wrong and the iconic portrayal of Close elevate a highly entertaining thriller that is a joy to return to again and again.

One to claim: ‘Portrait of a lady’ (Movistar +)

Nicole Kidman in ‘Portrait of a Lady’.



What is it about

1872. Isabel Archer is a young American who lives in England with some relatives. She does not want to commit to any man until she has known all the possibilities that life has to offer. After the death of his uncle, he inherits a great fortune that will allow him to travel and have new experiences.

Why you should see it

Jane Campion is in the prime of her career. After twelve years without directing a film, the New Zealander has returned to the forefront thanks to The power of the dog, Netflix’s great bet for the Oscars and the best film of 2021 according to EL ESPAÑOL. Movistar + has just recovered Portrait of a Lady, an adaptation of the Henry James classic that had the kamikaze challenge of arriving right after by El piano, a film that made history by winning the first Palme d’Or for a woman in the history of the Cannes Film Festival. Nicole Kidman was destined to be the star of the show, but it’s Barbara Hershey who takes over the screen every time she appears as the manipulative Madame Merle. Portrait of a lady It is not among the best films of its director, but in Campion’s work there are always vindicable details and interpretations. Recommended for completists and lovers of period stories.

