22 months later, Pemex does not serve relatives and victims of contaminated medicine

The staff of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has not contacted the 55 survivors, nor the relatives of the 14 victims who lost their lives due to medical negligence, due to the supply of contaminated heparin at the Regional Hospital of the parastatal in Villahermosa, Tabasco in March 2020.

According to Nahum Domínguez, son of one of the victims, Pemex has not approached the relatives, despite the fact that it will be almost 2 years since this act of medical negligence occurred.

In an interview with Ciro Gómez Leyva, he pointed out that the director of Pemex, Octavio Oropeza, made a false statement approximately 2 months ago; because during a visit to Tabasco he assured that the matter had concluded because the victims’ families were compensated and an agreement was established. However, that did not happen.

In this sense, Nahum Domínguez said that the Attorney General’s Office has not approached either, nor has the legal team of Pemex.

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) issued a document demanding the punishment of those responsible. In this regard, Nahum Domínguez pointed out that all the public servants involved are unpunished. Some even rose through the ranks at the hospital.

He also said that hospital and drug care have not improved. They only painted it, although the CNDH requested that both services be modified. Therefore, Nahum Domínguez will continue to demand justice and that the authorities act.