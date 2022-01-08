15 movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday – Publimetro Chile

This Friday, January 7, actor Nicolas Cage turns 58.

The American actor, who is the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola, began his career in the 1980s, where he began to stand out in films such as Peggy Sue Got Married, Raising Arizona and Moonlight.

In the ’90s, he lived his time of greatest glory. He won a best actor Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas and achieved box office successes in such films as La Roca, Contracara and Con Air.

In the 2000s he got off to a good start with a new Oscar nomination for his starring role in Adaptation and was featured in films as 60 Seconds, The Imposters and The Legend of the Lost Treasure.

However, afterwards his career has seen ups and downs. He has participated in films that have been destroyed by critics, in productions that enjoyed success as Kick-Ass and has appeared in independent or considered cult films, such as Joe and Mandy.

Lately he starred in Pig, a film that has earned him some of the best reviews of his career. While he will soon release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which the Chilean actor Pedro Pascal also acts.

On his birthday, we leave you 15 Nicolas Cage movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max.

Fifteen Nicolas Cage films

The Cheats (HBO Max)

Roy and Frank plan to scam a scammer out of a great fortune, they have a new partner: Roy’s daughter, who returned to their life and is willing to become a scammer. With Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell.

The Family Man (Amazon)

Jack Campbell is an egocentric Wall Street broker whose only obsession is work and a life full of luxury. One day, after an incident in a store on Christmas Eve, he wakes up living another life: he is a humble tire salesman from New Jersey, married to his old girlfriend Kate.

Lord of War (Amazon)

Yuri Orlov, a Russian arms dealer, travels through countries at war trying to evade not only the persecution of a relentless Interpol agent, but also that of his rivals in the business and even that of some of his clients, all of them important dictators.

An Angel in Love (Amazon)

An angel, Seth, decides to put his immortality on the line and become human to love the woman of his dreams: Maggie, a surgeon who doesn’t believe in angels until she meets one. With Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan.

The Rock (Star +)

Millions of lives hang in the balance when a deranged military man (Ed Harris) takes control of Alcatraz Island, threatening to launch poison gas missiles on San Francisco. A chemical weapons expert (Nicolas Cage) and a prisoner (Sean Connery) must disarm the missiles.

Counterface (Star +)

An FBI agent and a murderous psychopath exchange identities and faces in John Woo’s riveting action-adventure film with Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

Con Air: Risk in the air (Star +)

A prisoner about to be released faces the impossible when the maximum security plane in which he is transferred is hijacked by ten of the most dangerous criminals in the country. With Nicolas Cage, John Cusack and John Malkovich.

Gone in 60 seconds (Star +)

Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie take us on a high-octane adventure with this fiery, exciting and hit action movie.

Snake Eyes (Star +)

A local detective witnesses the murder of the Secretary of Defense during a fight for the heavyweight boxing title.

Lives on the edge (Star +)

Frank Pierce (Nicolas Cage) is an exhausted New York paramedic, who works early in the morning in Hell’s Kitchen, he is being haunted by the visions of people he could not save. Directed by Martin Scorsese.

The Twin Towers (Netflix)

In dangerous working conditions, an army of dedicated rescuers fight to find survivors of the tragic collapse of the Twin Towers.

The Legend of the Lost Treasure (Disney +)

Benjamin Franklin Gates, in search of treasure, must steal one of the most sacred and protected documents in the United States: the Declaration of Independence. Or let it fall into dangerous hands. There is also its sequel.

Omen (Netflix – HBO Max)

An electrifying thriller in which Nicolas Cage plays a professor who deciphers a code message containing frighteningly accurate predictions of the world’s worst cataclysms.

Wild at Heart (HBO Max)

Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern and Willem Dafoe star in this Southern Gothic film about love on the run from acclaimed director David Lynch.

Educating Arizona (Star +)

When a childless couple, consisting of an ex-con and his wife, a former police officer, decide to take a quintuplet from another family, their lives become more complicated than they thought.