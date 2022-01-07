Zinedine Zidane will have a new team in June

For the admirers of Zinedine ZidaneEverything seems to indicate that the wait is over and they will be able to see the Frenchman lead a top team in the world, as the French coach would be very close to taking the reins of the bench. Paris Saint Germain “No later than June”, this is assured by a renowned journalist specializing in European football.

“Zidane will be PSG coach no later than June”This was stated by the journalist from RMC Sport, Daniel Riolo, character who advanced the signing of

Lionel messi

to the whole of the French capital.

Although the directive of the PSG, headed by Leonardo, has not made public its intentions to dismiss PochettinoIt is said that it is a pending issue, since the relationship between the Argentine coach and the club’s highest authority is not good.

The formula for Zidane to arrive at Paris Saint Germain

In the interview he gave to the program “After Foot”, the journalist Daniel Riolo affirmed that Zidane will be the coach of the Parisian team, added that the French jewel, Kylian Mbappé will not be directed by the strategist, with this it leaves to see that his signing to the Real Madrid, it is also closed.

Zidane in recent years has received offers ad nauseam, it was said that the

Manchester United

It was the team most interested in its services, however the French coach rejected the offer of the “Red Devils”, a team that ran with the same fate was the billionaire, Newcastle.

What will be the future of Mauricio Pochettino?

The current PSG coach, the Argentine, Mauricio Pochettino, would have his days counted as coach of the French entity, his future would be in the Premier League, because in this competition he has delivered great results with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, in this last club he managed to reach a UEFA final

Champions League.



