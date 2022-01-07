Young actor Daniel Ranieri fights back with George Clooney in ‘The Tender Bar’

Ads

The young new star of The Tender Bar started his career in the entertainment industry in a very 2020 way: ranting about the pandemic in a now-viral video. After Daniel Ranieri was invited to do his expletive-laden performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, his charisma, charm and maturity caught the attention of George Clooney, whose team immediately called on Daniel’s parents to participate in the film.

Since his explosive entrance onto the Hollywood scene, many fans have been wondering about Daniel’s age. The young actor is certainly decades younger than his co-stars, which begs the question: How old is Daniel? Read on for everything we know about this future superstar.

According to The New York Times, Daniel was only 8 years old when he released his viral video about the pandemic. The video first caught media attention when actor Joel McHale retweeted it on Twitter in March 2020. In the expletive-laden video, which shows Daniel using many four-letter words, the young actor pleads with people to skip “the parties and the casino” and to “stay indoors.”

Shortly after Joel’s tweet, Jimmy Kimmel featured the boy on his show alongside Daniel’s mother, Daniella. Jimmy’s interview quickly caught the attention of actor George Clooney and his team, who were quick to call Daniel and offer him a chance to audition in George’s movie The Tender Bar.

Daniel describes the euphoria he felt when he got the part, saying, “When my mom told me I got the part, I kept saying, ‘What? I can not believe it. Oh my God, Mom, I can’t believe it. “He added,” I loved spending time with the cast. They were all very nice. George Clooney played basketball with me. He is a very good player. My mom got a role. Play one of my aunts. He didn’t have to audition. . »

In The Tender Bar, Daniel plays the child version of the main character, played by George Clooney. The film is based on the memoir of the same name by JR Moehringer, an American novelist and journalist who won the Pulitzer Prize for feature film in 2000. The film’s title refers to a bar called Publicans, where Moehringer spent time as a child. when his home life became too chaotic.

Currently, Daniel is only 10 years old. The Tender Bar actors have already been nominated for awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Ben Affleck. Hopefully this could be Daniel’s first award nomination before he is 12 years old!

When asked to describe his daily routine, Daniel tells The New York Times how he balances acting work with school and being a normal kid. “I am in fifth grade. I do my homework on Sundays; it’s usually reading or math… In science we are learning about stars and constellations, which is interesting. School work is very different from learning lines. For the movie, each day we shot a different scene. They only gave me my lines for that day. Then I memorized them.

He also adds that his co-stars have been very nice to him and that he sometimes talks to them after a long day. I could text Ben and Tye [Sheridan] and sometimes Jorge. They are like my family. I ask them how they are or I tell them that I miss them. And they answer me. Tye sent me a puzzle and some PlayStation games. He is like a brother.

The Tender Bar is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

