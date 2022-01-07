Xbox without Final Fantasy? They say that PlayStation wants to be the home of the series

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Final fantasy It has evolved over the years and, although in its beginnings it was associated with Nintendo consoles, the saga was one of the great proposals of PlayStation systems for quite some time.

This changed significantly later, as fans can enjoy much of the main series on most current systems. However, the exclusivities continue and a clear example is Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XIV Y Final Fantasy XVI, which are absent on Xbox.

According to some sources, this trend will continue, as Sony wants PlayStation to once again be the home of the main saga. For this reason, the next major installments would not arrive on their Xbox debut.

They say upcoming major deliveries of Final fantasy could be absent from Xbox

Jordan Middler, member of Video Games Chronicle, surprised fans of Final fantasy with some recent statements. The reason? He spoke about the future of Square Enix and the current closeness it has to PlayStation.

He believes that all of the company’s major games will make it to Xbox, but that things will be different with Final fantasy. He suggested that next major installments won’t make it to Microsoft’s consoles, at least not in their original debut as happened with Final Fantasy VII Remake, which recently came to PC, but not Xbox.

“Most of the Square stuff will end up on Xbox, but I would have no hope in Final fantasy Unless something changes Sony wants PlayStation to be the home of Final fantasy this generation. It was assumed that Final Fantasy VII It would already be on Xbox, but here we are, “said Middler.

On the other hand, he affirmed that it will be an exciting generation because of things that have happened recently, such as the Xbox and Ubisoft agreement. He noted that PlayStation and Square Enix are currently very close, “even beyond what is publicly known.”

Clarified that this does not mean that Final fantasy It will necessarily be a total PlayStation exclusivity, as Square Enix wants to bring all the games it can to PC. This is clear with Final Fantasy VII Remake and upcoming releases like Forspoken.

“Square is willing to keep putting everything on PC, even if the ports are not great. Timed exclusives, “concluded Middler.

It is important to mention that this information has not been corroborated by the companies, so for now it is a rumor. However, we know that Final Fantasy XVI It will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive and there are clues about its possible arrival on PC, but not on Xbox for now.

Final Fantasy XVI It is currently in development for PlayStation 5. Look for all the news related to the new installment at this link.

