Xbox Game Pass: one of the best RPGs in history came to the Ultimate service

Xbox Game Pass, Xbox’s subscription service, continues to grow its catalog of titles worth playing. Don’t you believe us? The proof is that today it received one of the best RPGs in history, as well as other news.

As we will inform you a few days ago, Xbox scheduled for several games to hit the service on January 6. The main novelty of the service is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, remastered collection that includes Mass effect, Mass effect 2 Y Mass effect 3BioWare titles that are considered classic RPGs.

It is worth mentioning that Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available as part of EA Play. So, you need to have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or a subscription to the EA service to have the opportunity to download it at no additional cost.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition can be played in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox and PC.

More games joined Xbox Game Pass

Don’t have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play? Don’t you like RPGs? Do not worry! There are other new features in Xbox Game Pass.

To begin with, we have to, from today, you can download Embr as part of the service. In case you do not know it, we will tell you that it is a multiplayer experience in which you and a group of friends will put themselves in the shoes of firefighters who are part of a private company. So, your responsibility will be to save your clients or earn a lot of money through different business activities.

Embr can be enjoyed on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

New for January on Xbox Game Pass

On the other hand, today also marked the return of Outer Wilds to Xbox Game Pass. It is an acclaimed indie that, for many, is one of the best games of 2019. We are talking about a time-looped spatial expertise that will make you live a unique experience. Do not miss the opportunity to try.

Outer Wilds is available for Xbox Game Pass on Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What did you think of the Xbox Game Pass news? Are you excited to enjoy these titles on your Xbox or PC? Tell us in the comments.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that, in exchange for a monthly fee, lets you enjoy Xbox and PC titles. If you want to know more about everything it offers, we recommend you click here.