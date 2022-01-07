Without prior notice, the Pachuca model clinic closes; served 12 thousand

PACHUCA.– Patricia went to the Medical unit from Pachuca to become some blood studies Y urine scheduled on January 3, upon arrival he found that the property -opened less than a year ago as a representative work of the first 100 days of Sergio Baños’ government-, it is closed and there are no notices for the patients know when to restart activities.

The user, who requested the modification of her name, said that she does not have health insurance because she works informally, to save herself the payment of private health services, she went to the clinic, located on the boulevard Luis Donaldo Colosio, next to the Piracantos Sports Unit.

December 27 was the last time he came for a consultation, he had headache Y dizziness, the doctor prescribed an order for some tests that he went to on January 3, but he found a padlock on the door of the clinic.

The studies were only in the morning, I went around 8, but it was strange because when I arrived the pharmacy was empty, the gate was closed and the offices were not open, everything was closed “.

When Patricia came at the beginning of the year, she said that four more people were waiting with her in line to enter, but no one ever opened, there were no announcements about stoppage of activities, dates, hours or something to alert about a change.

The patients They also tried to dial the service number that their identification cards mark that make them entitled to the service, but there was no response.

The four people who were waiting left when we saw that there was nothing and saw that the pharmacy was empty (…) I called the number that they put on the card, I dialed twice while outside the Medical Unit on Monday and one more In the afternoon, I did three in total, but the line no longer worked, you couldn’t even hear that it was dialing, as if it were cut off. ”

During two tours of the area, one morning and other evening that were held on Tuesday, January 4, LSR Hidalgo found that the place that was inaugurated on January 26, 2021 was closed, the main entrance had padlocks and there was no medical staff or administrative that took care of the place.

The consulting rooms they had the door sealed as well as the area of pharmacy; however, outdoors or surrounding areas there were no signs to announce to the population about the lack of service or vacation period.

While personnel of mobile food establishments that are placed outside the property reported that in the last days of the year they realized that the clinic stopped providing service, that there were no longer lines of people waiting or medical personnel inside, nor vehicles of patients or workers arriving and parked on the outskirts.

In this regard, LSR Hidalgo requested information from the Pachuca city council; however, at the time of this publication there was no response.

IT WAS INAUGURATED 8 MONTHS AGO

Is Medical unit it was inaugurated on March 26 of last year with an investment of 15 million pesos, a quarter after the mayor Sergio Banos Rubio took office, the delivery of said property it was the way to conclude his first 100 days of work.

On that occasion, the municipal administration reported that this medical center would offer at no cost general medicine services, optometry, dental, laboratory Y pharmacy about 12 thousand people.

While, in the document of the first government report released on the official website of the city council, it is mentioned that during 2021 6,356 medical consultations were granted, 1,306 dental, 1,791 eye exams, 5,112 studies from laboratory and 955 lenses and 3,339 medications were delivered, benefiting more than 7,000 people from Pachuca.

