Will DC erase the Snyderverse with ‘The Flash’?

The Flash promises to be one of the disruptive films for the Extended Universe of DC. So many rumors have been generated around this film, that it has even been said that what was created by Zack Snyder and the so-called Snyderverse.

With these rumors among the main film news portals, it was himself The Flash who came out to clarify the sayings. Ezra Miller, the 29-year-old actor who will play the sprinter from DC, gave statements regarding the possible disappearance of the Snyderverse and he anticipated that it would not be more than rumors.

Will the Flash disappear to the Snyderverse?

After Mavel’s great success with the MCU and the latest installment of Spider-Man No Way Home, now DC he also plans to expand his own Universe, and even develop the multiverse.

DC / ‘Justice League’

All this will be elucidated in November 2022, when it is released The Flash, under the direction of Argentine Andy Muschietti. Many rumors have been created from this movie that will start the multiverse of DC, with the participation of Ben Affleck’s Batman and the one played by Michael Keaton.

But one of the strongest rumors is that The Flash I would destroy the whole Snyderverse. However, actor Ezra Miller was blunt.

“No power or force in any known megaverse could erase Zack Snyder’s mighty wrkz.” Said the next protagonist of The Flash.

“You can take this date. Take it to the bank, to the schools, to the army, to the other pillar of capitalism that I am forgetting why, if you try to think about several things, you always forget one of them ”, Miller added.

What does DC hide for The Flash?

In this way it was known that the new film that will arrive at the end of 2022 will accommodate the Universe that Zack Snyder originated within the franchise of

DC

. Although little is known about the plot, at least it has become clear that the timeline of the saga will not be completely restarted.

Instagram, The Flash

Among the surprises that the new Muschietti film could have, there is a possible cameo to Christian Bale, to try to integrate not two, but three different interpretations of Batman.

Among the little that is known about the film of the scarlet sprinter, is that it will recover Michael Shannon’s General Zod and his lieutenant, Faora-UI and that, also, even without the presence of Cavill’s Superman, in it, he will make his debut. Kara Zor-El, the heroine, Supergirl.

For now and thanks to Miller, fans of the Snyderverse from DC they can breathe easy. It only remains to wait until November 4, 2022, to know all the details of

The Flash

.

