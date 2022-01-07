Why ‘Emily in Paris’ was the beginning of the end for some Golden Globes headdresses | News, Fashion

It was going to be the first essential red carpet of 2022, with figures like Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Javier Bardem or Nicole Kidman parading through it. For many, this photocall it is even the most exhilarating of the entire awards season, ahead of the Oscars, based on the accumulation of stars – not just from movies but also from burgeoning television. A perfect occasion for the most important fashion brands in the world to show off their most pampered creations. Those that take hours and hours of workshop to make. However, suspicions about the gloomy future of the Golden Globes were confirmed a few hours ago when its organizer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, assured that in this edition there will be no television broadcast, red carpet or presence of nominees. Limiting itself on January 9 to announcing the winners in a statement due to the refusal of all levels of the industry to participate in it. An ouster as a result of the boycott promoted by the lack of diversity among its members and suspicions of corruption, which started with the –a priori– inoffensive nomination of Emily in Paris, the series that can end up assuming the definitive condemnation of the already very touched Golden Globes.

The controversy regarding the nominations took further flight two weeks after its announcement, when an investigation published by Los Angeles Times The association – an airtight organization made up of some 90 professionals, none of whom was black – hovered with suspicion of corruption. At the Oscars, to establish a comparison and despite the fact that they have also been singled out for their lack of inclusion, more than 9,000 academics have the right to vote. According to the newspaper, up to a third of the voters of the Golden Globes were invited by Paramount, producer of the series, to visit the filming of the first season of Emily in Paris in the French capital, being treated to all kinds of luxuries and spending the night for two nights at the exclusive Peninsula Hotel, with views of the Eiffel Tower and whose rooms are around 1,300 euros per night. “They treated us like kings and queens,” one member confessed to the Los Angeles Times.

Beyond the shadow of lack of ethics and diversity that already accompanied the awards for some time, the report revealed how the association, supposedly non-profit, had also multiplied the income among its members for different jobs of an opaque nature. Dozens of stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Ava DuVernay or Tom Cruise –who returned their three statuettes–, denounced the organization’s ways and studios such as Amazon, Netflix or Warner Bros made public their refusal to continue collaborating with them until a required transformation. Even Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, hosts of last year’s gala, dedicated a portion of their presentation monologue to berating the organizers. “Even in the silliest things, inclusion is important. There are no black members in the Foreign Press Association, and that is something you have to change, ”Fey argued.

In addition to the impact of the Los Angeles Times investigation on the industry, the impact of the two nominations of Emily in Paris, for best series and best actress for Lily Collins in the comedy or musical category, shocked tweeters and journalists, who considered it unusual that a fiction so beaten by critics and so questioned by its clichés about French culture and normativity of its cast , will enjoy such support from the association. More if possible considering that other of the most praised productions of the course, such as I could destroy you or Insecure, conceived by and starring Michaela Coel and Issa Rae, respectively, were snubbed with zero nominations. Regardless of the bad reviews, the first season of Emily in Paris Not only did it manage to rise as the most watched comedy on Netflix in 2020, with nearly 60 million viewers, but it also became a global trendsetter. The wardrobe of the Show catapulted the sale of hats in Asos by 48%, searches for red berets increased by 100% on the specialized web Lyst and increased interest in firms such as Ganni or Staud.

“I tried to avoid reading all the reviews, but I don’t live in a cave. It had never occurred to me that the series could be nominated “, admitted one of the scriptwriters of Emily in Paris, Deborah Copaken, who published a text in The Guardian recognizing that I could destroy you he deserved more recognition than his own fiction and making self-criticism for the content of his work. “I fully understand that a series about a white American selling white luxury, in a pre-pandemic Paris stripped of vibrant African and Muslim communities, can irritate people,” he said. Aware, furthermore, that Emily in Paris It was released just a couple of months after the riots and racial conflict caused by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin. “If you think that white supremacy doesn’t exist, Emily in Paris has just been nominated for a Golden Globe ”, wrote a tweeter in a viral publication with more than 150 thousand ‘likes’. “The next time you suffer from imposter syndrome, take a deep breath and remember that they have nominated Emily in Paris to a Golden Globe ”, He said another, symbolizing the unanimous indignation that the distinction aroused in the networks for the Netflix series, ultimately defeated by Schitt’s Creek.

On the occasion of the recent premiere of the second season of fiction, even its protagonist, Lily Collins, has been forced to address the controversy caused by the series, admitting that the negative reaction led them to “hold conversations” to better reflect reality . “If we ever have the opportunity to be better, do better and have more representation and inclusion, we must take advantage of it,” he said in the magazine Glamor, incorporating in the new batch of episodes more female characters, of non-Caucasian or LGTB ethnicity.

In its eternal role as a prelude, the Golden Globes not only stood out as fundamental for their ability to locate and sketch the first favorites in order to win the Oscar, they also illuminated some of the most important stylistic statements of the film mecca. They were always, in addition to an audiovisual gala, a fashion party. For history they will remain looks Unforgettable like the iconic set of top and pants worn by Cher in 1973, the Armani pinstripe suit worn by Julia Roberts in 1990 or the golden dress of a dazzling Beyoncé by Elie Saab in 2007. But, without a doubt, the carpet more remembered from the Golden Globes took place in 2018, when dozens of actresses dyed her black to protest sexual harassment and gender inequality reigning in the Hollywood Hills.

The finishing touch to the future of the awards was put by the NBC network, which owns the rights, which canceled the broadcast of this year’s gala due to the lack of drastic changes in the organization’s structure. A decision for sure encouraged by the audience debacle suffered in the last edition, falling by up to 60% compared to 2020 and marking a new all-time low. The defenestration of the Golden Globes seems irrevocable to the point that another of the thriving appointments of the awards season, the Critics Choice Awards, opted to celebrate its awards ceremony on January 9 and at the same time, with the presence confirmed, this time yes, of a large number of stars. However, the effects of the omicron variant have forced its organizers to postpone the gala. We will have to wait for the Bafta or the SAG Awards to see the stars shine again on the red carpet.