Who is Vincent Sinclair, the son of Vin Diesel who disputes the position in ‘Fast & Furious 9’ | Film and Television

It is not and will not be the first time that a son has stepped into his father’s boots to play one of his most iconic roles. If we recently learned that Michael gandolfini I was going to give life to Tony soprano in the prequel to The Sopranos, taking up the role of his father, James gandolfini, in the case of Fast & furious 9 we will see something similar: the son of Vin Diesel, Vincent Sinclair, will embody Dominic Toretto in some flashbacks about his childhood.

We know that Fast & furious 9 will explore the origins of Toretto’s life, as the main villain of the film is none other than Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto, who will give life to the mythical fighter of the Wwe and actor John Cena, star signing of this new installment of the popular saga automotive. Precisely the flashbacks of the film will explore that family relationship of Dom and Jakob, and it will be the little Vincent Sinclair, of just 10 years (although during the filming of the scenes he had 9), the one who will play the one who should be the Vin Diesel little boy.

Vincent Sinclair -surname Sinclair is the original of Vin Diesel, whose birth name is Mark Sinclair– will be released for the first time in his life in front of the cameras. From his work in F & F9 we have known up to what his economic remuneration has been: 1005 dollars (about 845 euros), as advanced TMZ, a fairly low figure considering the smillionaire salaries of the rest of the stars of the film. In any case, little Vin seems happy to have worked with his father, and who knows if in the future he could be one of the star faces of the saga.

Little Sinclair is the son of Vin Diesel and the Mexican actress and model Paloma Jimenez, the actor’s wife, with whom he has two other children: Hania riley Y Pauline Sinclair. Vincent Sinclair, who will be 11 years old in 2021, is the middle child of the family: his sisters Hania Riley and Pauline have, respectively, 12 and 6 years.

Final release date

Fast & furious 9 It has been one of the great victims of the pandemic. Universal Pictures He intended to release it in April 2020. In fact, in February of that same year he mounted a macro-concert in Miami (which LOS40 had the pleasure of being able to attend) to present the trailer and be able to chat with the artists. However, the expansion of the coronavirus disrupted their plans and the theatrical release date was postponed time and again.

Nowadays Fast & furious 9 has set as its official launch day the July 2, 2021, more than a year after the original date scheduled by Universal Pictures, which has also had to delay other blockbusters such as No time to die (Premiere October 1, 2021).