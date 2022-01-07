Who is Emma Watson’s boyfriend?

The 20th anniversary of the films of ‘Harry Potter’ and the special ‘Return to Hogwarts’ that has premiered this Christmas HBO MaxThey have given a lot to talk about. The physical changes of the actors, the production errors and the recently uncovered secrets have returned the universe created by JK Rowling to the first line of the world.

Emma Watson has been one of the great protagonists when confirming in this special that he fell in love with his co-star Tom Felton. Their romance was somewhat platonic, since the actress who gave life to Hermione granger He was three years younger than the actor who played Draco Malfoy. And, although it never ended in a romantic relationship, both defend how much they love each other as friends.

That made many fans wonder again if Watson, very jealous of her privacy, was currently single. Well, we regret to say to all those who thought of being her suitors, that the actress is still with the same boy with whom she was linked at the end of 2019.

This is Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s boyfriend

As far as we can know, Emma has been dating her boyfriend since October 2019, when the British media Daily mail He posted photos of the two kissing after sharing a romantic breakfast in London.

Months later, the same tabloid got to know more about the identity of that young man and they revealed his name: Leo Robinton. When his who he was came to light, the boy disappeared for a season from social networks in order to keep their relationship private, away from the media spots that have bothered Watson so much since childhood. In fact, in the same HBO Max special, the actress explains that she considered leaving ‘Harry Potter’ after ‘The Goblet of Fire’ because of the pressure of fame.

Now that a while has passed, Robinton has returned to social media but with private accounts. But nevertheless, The Sun, has revealed more information about the great love of the interpreter born in Paris.

The boy has 31 years and belongs to a large family of The Angels. He has a twin brother, Archer, and three older ones, a boy, Charlie, and two girls, Lily and Daisy. And it is thanks to the latter that we can put a face on Leo, since he has an open Twitter account and a publication in which he goes out with his brother.

In this photo we can see one of the reasons why Robinton is Watson’s better half, since both strongly support the feminist cause.

He was in the Cannabis business

Regarding his profession, we know that until June 2019, he worked in the company Citrus, based in Vancouver, specializing in the legal cannabis production. He was the president of business development.

The Sun claims that he met Emma while still working at the Canadian company. Rumor has it that he might have left his post for her. Just as rumors have spread about a engagement ring, but she was in charge of denying them saying that it was a fake news to search for clicks.

