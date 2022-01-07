While figures like Mbappé and Lewandowski give their opinions, is football approaching a breaking point?

In football terms, Kylian Mbappé is a phenomenon. The same goes for Robert Lewandowski. Thomas Delaney has the opportunity to help Sevilla clinch their first LaLiga title since 1946, while his Denmark teammate Simon Kjaer received a well deserved special mention at this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

A young French World Cup winner, a Pole who shattered the Bundesliga goal charts and two Euro 2022 semi-finalists, with Kjaer helping save the life of teammate Christian Eriksen at that tournament. They have different experiences, they play in four different leagues, they have different ages and personalities.

But they all recently spoke with one voice as they addressed the way their sport is lost in the selfish urge to squeeze more and more, while listening less and less to the players, the main leads, without whom there would be no multi-billion dollar industry.

We live in extraordinary times, it is true. Tackling the first pandemic that most of the sporting world has had to deal with, and doing so safely, is a difficult task and remains a work in progress. In addition, we have just started the first year in which a World Cup, which was supposed to take place in June and July, will disrupt a European football calendar that is already on the verge of exploding when held in November and December, with all the domino effect it will cause.

We also live in an age when soccer leadership – largely myopic, deaf, and greedy middle-aged white men – seem obsessed with ruthlessly squeezing more product, more tension, and more stress out of the sport, regardless of what the players do. Players and coaches think, and regardless of the damage that these selfish proposals can inflict.

There is the proposed World Cup every two years, with the Euro interspersed, which would herald a cycle of these two huge soccer tournaments every summer. Organizers of competitions such as the America’s Cup and the African Cup of Nations will be watching to see if these ideas are given the green light, so they can be copied. CONMEBOL, the South American confederation, reportedly already has an agreement for the 10 countries to join the UEFA Nations League from 2024, in direct conflict with a biennial World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in a country, Qatar, which proved incapable of holding the competition in the months it promised during the bidding process; a country where scandalous damage has been inflicted on the manpower hired to build the stadiums. It’s a World Cup that Delaney, in a recent Danish TV documentary, said: “Any footballer you ask will say it’s a disaster. At least that’s my opinion. I don’t think anyone on our team thinks it is. a good idea. For me it is a bad idea in every way. I wish it were different. It’s all about money. As it is designed now, the players have no voice. “

There was the European Super League, poorly constructed, misdirected, embarrassedly heralded by a handful of clubs from England, Italy and Spain, and thrown astonishingly ineptly in front of a hostile football crowd before being reduced, almost instantly, to a limp and embarrassing disaster.

Each of these current initiatives requires players to shine. Compete. Produce unique and exquisite skills that create drama and inspire fans so that clubs, associations, governing bodies and sponsors can raise more and more money. And the common theme, along with greed, shortsighted vision (and hopefully failure) is that players are not consulted. None of those who are obsessed with finding out how much stress the goose that lays golden eggs can take before it stops producing golden eggs seems to give a damn about the opinions of footballers and coaches.

Lewandowski and Mbappé, speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference in late December, made this clear. The Bayern Munich man said: “I am not a fan of this idea of ​​a World Cup every two years. We have a lot of games, a lot of difficult weeks every year. Not just the games, but the preparation for every game, every preseason, every tournament. .

“If you want something special, something different, we need a break. It is not enough to have two or three weeks every summer. If we want to play a World Cup every two years, hopefully the time that players will perform at a high level will be shortened. Maybe. to five, six or seven years, otherwise it is impossible: not only for the body but also for the mind.

“If you want to play soccer [de alto nivel] For more than 10 years in your career, you need breaks. It is impossible to play a World Cup every two years and have a high performance. Players need free time to relax. “

Mbappé was also clear: “I agree with Robert regarding the performance. We already play 60 games a year. You have the Euro, the World Cup, the Nations League – so many competitions. We are happy to play, but when it is so much “It’s too much. We need to recover. We have to relax sometime.”

“If people want to see ‘just a few games’ on television, of course we are going to play. But if they want to see quality games, to see the emotion that makes football so beautiful, then we have to respect the health of the players. ”.

For the moment, these two enormous talents focused on the difference between fresh, inventive, bold and creative elite footballers, and the entertainment that exhausted, disgusted and consumed players at international tournaments each summer can provide.

Of course, his words have resonated alongside images, such as the one from 2021, of a Sergio Agüero leaving the Camp Nou with breathing difficulties and, a few weeks later, being forced into retirement due to heart problems. And also the most shocking image of all: that of Eriksen on June 12 having come so close to death on the court in Copenhagen while Denmark faced Finland.

“I can see things in perspective to know what is most important and what is not so relevant,” Kjaer said recently. “Christian is fine, so I can accept the situation and enjoy things. And in that I find peace – when I talk to Christian and I know that he is fine.

“When it comes to soccer, it’s crazy that there’s such a stark contrast between what I could say was my most impressive year and having one of my best friends lying ‘dead’ on a soccer field.”

And while Eriksen has publicly said he wants to return to action and play in the World Cup, he continues to show a worrying trend. Only qualified doctors could link or rule out any direct correlation between the current demands experienced by elite players and some of these two events or the sequence of fainting problems or respiratory difficulties that players have suffered throughout Europe during the second part of the year.

There were many situations. One was that of Swedish Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof. Surely everyone will remember her – a couple of weeks ago against Norwich City. “Victor had trouble breathing and his heart rate was higher than normal,” United coach Ralf Rengnick said after the game. “I was a little shocked.”

But regardless of how they are diagnosed, all of these incidents remind us of something that the people in charge of football seem to have forgotten. Footballers are ordinary and fragile human beings under pressure. They are not robots. They are not commodities.

Right now, it seems like things have gotten a little out of hand. Against the corporate background of the great powerful trying to completely revolutionize the frequency of international tournaments, there is a growing lack of tolerance and lack of human decency with clubs that demand that matches be postponed because their staff, both technical and players, have been affected by the coronavirus. It would seem that now we expect the players and coaching staff to handle the stressful situation of being diagnosed with COVID-19, psychologically and physically as if nothing had happened.

Now, the dynamics seem to be as follows: positive diagnosis, a few days absent from training, and then back to the production line to continue with the games and trips every three days as if there was not a single trace of the impact. that the disease can produce in the short, medium or long term. Both mental and physical. And please, let’s be honest, most of us are complicit in this situation. If you are a fan of some team, if you usually live and breathe football … even if you feel like your life is hard, if you feel enslaved, and watching football on television (or in the stadium) is your panacea, it is understandable that the idea of ​​an attractive football that never stops being attractive. It may even feel essential.

But all of us – fans, journalists, sponsors, presenters – need to be more vocal consumers. It is time to make it clear to those who run the most important clubs, those who run FIFA, UEFA and the other confederations, that we support the rights of players not to have to play three games a week for the clubs and those selected nationals throughout the year, season after season, with the growing trend of two to three weeks off in the summer.

Making a plan prioritizing the physical and mental well-being of the men and women who entertain us so magnificently with their beautiful performances in this sport should be critical, and something that fans and the media have both a right and an obligation to demand.

And above all, if we intend to see fresh, dynamic, exciting, inventive and dramatic performances when we go to the courts or when we turn on the televisions, then we should pay more attention to what they have to tell us intelligent, cosmopolitan and multilingual high achievers like Mbappé and Lewandowski when they warn us that they are exhaustedly overloaded. The first thing we will lose, if we do not show more common sense and empathy, will be the quality that is exhibited in this sport that we all love so much.