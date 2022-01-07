WhatsApp: how to put your favorite music as a ringtone on your smartphone? | Android | iOS | iPhone | Technology

It is not a secret that WhatsApp, the app used instant messaging system in the world, has several ringtones that most users do not like. If you want to change that ringtone for your favorite song, then you will have to use a trick that will allow you to choose any song, as long as you have it saved in MP3 format on your cell phone Android. Unfortunately this method does not work in ios, the operating system of the iPhone Y iPad.

In addition to chatting with your contacts and sending them stickers, voice notes, emojis, etc., WhatsApp offers the possibility of calling anyone, it does not matter that you have no balance, the only requirement is that your phone have internet connection, either through mobile data or connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Before teaching you how to put your favorite song as a ringtone on WhatsApp, you must have the song in MP3 format in your cell phone memory. You can use tools like Snaptube to download the audio from a YouTube video. When you have downloaded that music file, you should follow these simple steps:

How to put a song as a ringtone on WhatsApp?

1. Enter WhatsApp and press the icon with three dots (located in the upper right corner).

2. Select Settings and then Notifications.

3. Scroll down to the section ‘Calls‘and click on’Tone‘.

4. The list of default WhatsApp ringtones will appear.

5. At the end you will see the option ‘Add tone‘.

6. You will have to press it and choose the MP3 file that you previously downloaded.

7. That would be it. Now every time someone calls you on WhatsApp that song will sound.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick WhatsApp secret, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italic, and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and that in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only to those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then check the following video.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is a app instant messaging used for sharing Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our WhatsApp statuses songs favorites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a app essential for anyone in both the work environment and the staff, which forces many to have two telephones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

While the market for mobile phone is currently covered by telephones Dual sim. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can resort to a trick which is simple enough.