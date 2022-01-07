What to see today on TV? Friday, January 7, 2022 | TV

9.45 / Divinity

‘Go gardens’, new landscaping ‘make over’

Three friends and partners of a renowned New York landscaping company will transform nondescript areas outdoor in amazing oases. This is the idea that presents What gardens, the landscaping space that Divinity opens. This first installment presents two projects, the remodeling of a stone patio and the creation of a beach atmosphere on the roof of a couple’s home in the New York neighborhood of Brooklyn.

12.05 / Movistar Classics

‘The fall of the Roman Empire’

The Fall of the Roman Empire. USA, 1964 (188 minuts). Director: Anthony Mann. Performers: Alec Guinness, James Mason, Sophia Loren.

After the death of Marco Aurelio, Rome began its decline. An exciting film, produced by Samuel Bronston and directed by the teacher Anthony Mann in the last years of his life, serving an intense and emotional story, surrounded by a stellar cast.

15.10 / TCM

‘What’s wrong with me, doctor?’

What’s up, Doc? United States, 1972 (90 minutes). Director: Peter Bogdanovich. Performers: Barbra Streisand, Ryan O’Neal, Madeline Kahn, Kenneth Mars.

A hilarious tribute to the crazed comedies of the 1940s, specifically the masterpiece The beast of my girl, of which he becomes an undisguised remake. Of course, Bogdanovich is not Howard Hawks, nor Ryan O’Neal is Cary Grant and, above all, Barbra Streisand does not come close to Katharine Hepburn. But in the film there is an aroma of a sense of homage and respect for the classic codes of the genre, in addition to a certain use of the visual forms of silent films that make this film an unusual rarity, irregular and misaligned if you will, but so commendable as an accomplice.

17.35 / Sundance

‘Specials’

Hors Normes. France, 2019 (114 minutes). Directors: Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano. Cast: Vincent Cassel, Reda Kateb.

Eight years after the monumental success of a film as light as Untouchable, Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano tackle a work of more substance. Specials focuses on two friends who attend a non-profit center that receives autistic or disabled children and adolescents, while training young people to be caregivers of extreme cases. A committed, austere and far-reaching work, supported by two immense actors such as Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb.

20.30 / The 2

‘Film Days’ reveals its awards for 2021

The IX Awards granted Film Days They will be delivered on January 18 at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid. Among the winners are the cinematographer José Luis Alcaine, the film Who prevents it, by Jonás Trueba, actress Tamara Casellas and screenwriter and director Clara Roquet. The program also reviews the premieres of the week, such as Delicious, what do we see when we look at the sky? Y Flag’s day.

21.30 / The Sixth

A memory of Franco’s concentration camps

The space laSixth column investigates the 300 concentration camps that existed in Franco’s Spain. In this installment, he interviews the last survivors of these camps destined for forced labor or indoctrination. The enclosures to lock up the prisoners today go unnoticed in national paradores, abandoned train stations or hospitals. They arose during the Civil War, but some held out for more than 10 years before becoming slave labor camps.

22.00 / The 2

New stage for ‘History of our cinema’

The space of La 2 dedicated to Spanish cinema begins a new stage with Elena S. Sánchez, until now the presenter of the space, who will also act as director. This first installment of 2022 will start with a tribute to Carlos Saura, who has just turned 90 years old. The program will broadcast two films by the author, The seventh day (2004) and The gulfs (1959), and Carlos Saura himself, his daughter Anna, who collaborates in the production of his films, and Ray Loriga, writer, director and screenwriter, among others, from The seventh day.

22.00 / Telecinco

‘Titanic’

USA, 1997 (195 minutes). Director: James Cameron. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane.

James Cameron surprised everyone with his intense and shocking recreation of the tragedy of the legendary ocean liner. And is that Titanic It is not just a collection of special effects. It is an emotional and well-written story, of relentless dramatic progression, something unthinkable in the creator of Aliens Y Terminator. And it brings a staging that recovers the aroma of the classics.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Ninth edition of ‘Your face sounds to me’

Manel Fuentes returns to head Your face is familiar to me. The ninth edition of the program looks again for the best imitations of great artists. Agoney, David Fernández, Eva Soriano, Loles León, Lydia Bosch, María Peláe, Los Morancos, Nia and Rasel are the contestants and Carlos Latre, Lolita, Chenoa and Àngel Llàcer will act as jury.

22.30 / Four

‘In the spotlight’ and the boom in sneakers

The reporter Verónica Dulanto delves into one of the most surprising phenomena of recent years, in space In the spotlight. According to estimates, sports shoes will move around 100,000 million euros in 2023; In the last three years, their sales have grown by 200% and they are already the most used type of footwear in the world. Why has this boom taken place? How many sneakers are made and sold in the world? Why have they become a collector’s item? How do you speculate with them? Dulanto will try to answer these questions throughout his report.

23.45 / The 2

‘The gulfs’

Spain, 1959 (88 minutes). Director: Carlos Saura. Interpreters: Manuel Zarzo, José Luis Marín, Óscar Cruz.

Carlos Saura’s first film is set in the suburbs of Madrid, a plot that would not have any correspondence in his filmography until 21 years later in Hurry, hurry. Saura catches reality in a hurry and turns a rude and hopeless story into his powerful images.

23.55 / Movistar Classics

‘The barefoot countess’

The Barefoot Contessa. USA, 1954 (125 minutes). Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Performers: Humphrey Bogart, Ava Gardner, Edmund O’Brien, Valentina Cortese.

One of the greatest works in the history of cinema, signed by Mankiewicz, the filmmaker who was said to have never made a bad movie. It is a hidden revision of the tale of Cinderella which recounts the life of a famous movie star, Countess Torlato-Favrini. Rarely did Bogart convey so much cynicism and tenderness simultaneously, and Ava Gardner has never been so ravishing.

0.40 / Movistar Drama

‘The loyal gardener’

The Constant Gardener. United Kingdom, 2005 (10 minutes). Director: Fernando Meirelles. Int .: Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz, Danny Huston.

The director of the overwhelming City of God he adapts a novel by John le Carré and makes a powerful denunciation in favor of the underprivileged, with a spirit as firm as it is committed. The intrigue of The loyal gardener it catches a diplomat’s investigation into the use of hundreds of poor Kenyan inhabitants as human guinea pigs; meanwhile, the film goes beyond its plot development and weaves a moving love story to culminate its extraordinary story with a counter-current denouement.

