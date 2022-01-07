what did the Serbian tennis player really say about vaccines

Novak Djokovic has not officially revealed his vaccination status

The number one in world tennis, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, He is in the middle of a great controversy after having his visa revoked to participate in the Australian Open that begins on January 17.

The athlete received a exemption from vaccination requirements against Covid-19, something that aroused the ire of Australians and a political and diplomatic fight that for the moment is pending resolution.

But what has Djokovic really said about vaccines?

The 34-year-old Serbian star has not officially revealed his vaccination in front of coronavirus, but in the past he made clear his opposition to vaccines.

Djokovic’s supporters have shown up in front of the hotel where he is supposedly being temporarily detained

In April 2020, long before the Covid vaccines were available, Djokovic said he opposed vaccination.

He later clarified his position by admitting that he is not “an expert” and noted that he keeps an “open mind” but wants to have “the option to choose what is best” for his body.

During a Facebook Live, he explained that he would not want to “be forced by someone to get vaccinated” to travel or compete in tournaments.

She added that she is curious “about well-being and how we can boost our metabolism to be in the best shape to defend ourselves against impostors like Covid-19 ″.

In Djokovic’s native country, where it is estimated that less than half the population has the pattern of complete vaccination, his comments were criticized at the time by the government epidemiologist Predrag Kon, who accused the tennis player of creating “wrong ideas”.

Questionable science

Djokovic has a track record when it comes to questionable scientific theories.

In his book “Serve to win”, described how in 2010 he met with a nutritionist who asked him to hold a piece of bread in his left hand while pressing on his right arm.

Djokovic claims that he felt much weaker while holding the bread and cited this as proof of his gluten intolerance.

And during an Instagram Live, he claimed that positive thinking can “clean” contaminated water, adding that scientists “have shown that molecules in water react to our emotions.”

Djokovic’s career, in numbers

According to Dr. David Nunan, a researcher at the Oxford University Center for Evidence-Based Medicine, “On the balance of probabilities it is highly unlikely that these statements are true, at least not under current conventions of theory and practice. scientific ”.

Earlier in the pandemic, Djokovic’s wife shared the 5G conspiracy theory on Instagram. His publication received the disinformation label from the social network.

Anti-vaccine activists

Defended by his supporters and by Serbian politicians, the dispute over Djokovic’s visa has mobilized anti-vaccine activists, although the tennis player has never explicitly supported them in their most extreme positions.

In Telegram groups in which anti-vaccine theories are promoted, he is presented as a hero and a symbol of freedom of choice.

Anti-vaccine groups have expressed their support for the Serbian player

Twitter users have been grouped under hashtags in support of the player and to request a boycott of the Australian Open.

An influential account linked to conspiracy theories denounced that the athlete is “a political prisoner” and posed: “If this is what they can do to a multimillionaire superstar, what could they do to you?”

