What did Emma Watson say that upset Israeli officials? – The Sun of Mexico

What did Emma Watson say that upset Israeli officials?
Emma Watson She is not only known for her actions but also for her activist side, which from the beginning of her career she demonstrated alongside various organizations and now it has been that side that has put her in the crosshairs of various Israeli officials.
It was a powerful message, which went around the world, which provoked the anger of Israeli politicians, who did not skimp on reacting to the words of the young actress, but what did she say?
What did Emma Watson say?
The protagonist of the Harry Potter saga expressed her support for the Palestinian cause with a photo of protesters and a quote from British-Australian scholar and feminist Sara Ahmed.
It was through his Instagram account, that Watson took the opportunity to speak about the meaning of solidarity, referring to the need to take measures to support the Palestinians.
“Solidarity does not mean that our problems are the same or that our pain is the same or that our hopes are for the same future. Solidarity encompasses commitment, work, as well as the recognition that, although we do not have the same feelings, lives or bodies, we live on common ground. ”
Emma Watson accused of being anti-Semitic
After its publication, the artist was classified as anti-Semitic by the former Israeli representative to the UN, Danny Danon, who shared Watson’s post on his Twitter.
In addition, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, He pointed out that the concepts invoked by Watson would only work in a magical world.
“It may be that fiction works in Harry Potter, but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks to annihilate Israel) and the Palestinian National Authority (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! ”
Israeli politicians rejected for criticizing Emma Watson
The anger of Israeli politicians did not go unnoticed and was rebuffed by other officials and activists.
Sayeeda Warsi, British politician, He responded to Danon’s tweet and rejected the fact that he called the actress an anti-Semite.
“Showing solidarity with the Palestinians is not anti-Semitism. These constant attempts to suppress all support for the Palestinians must be denounced.”
Similarly, activist Leah Greenberg responded to Danon and criticized his extremist stance.
“A perfect demonstration of the utterly cynical and bad faith use of anti-Semitism to silence basic expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”
Ayman Mohyeldin, former CNN journalist, He also posted a message in support of Watson on his social media.
“This is not a joke, we are at a point where the mere fact of posting a vague photo that refers to solidarity with the Palestinians on Instagram causes you to be labeled anti-Semitic.”
