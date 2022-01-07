Viral video | TV Channel Pays Grand Prize To Game Show Contestant After Mistaken Question | YouTube Jimmy Carr | United Kingdom | nnda nnrt | TRENDS

“Being good is easy; the difficult thing is to be fair “. This phrase attributed to the French novelist Victor Hugo sums up the Channel 4 case of the United Kingdom, which gave 18,000 pounds (over $ 24,000) to a contestant from ‘I Literally Just Told You‘, the new quiz show from Jimmy Carr; However, this sum must have been taken by his contestant because the question was posed to him in the wrong way. This is the history of how the television station made up for its mistake in the end and paid the real winner.

Eddy, from Glasgow, appeared on a recent episode of the show, but was unable to answer a question about the age of Ariana Grande. For those who are not familiar with the mechanics of the show, the participants are given the answers throughout the episode so they must pay close attention and use their memory to answer correctly when the situation warrants it, reports the portal LAD Bible.

When Eddy was asked how old the popular American pop star is, his mind went blank and he lost the jackpot of over $ 24,000, but it turns out that when host Jimmy Carr spoke about the age of Ariana Grande He never mentioned a specific number. After realizing the gross mistake, Channel 4 decided to do justice and commissioned Carr to deliver the check with the money that was due to him.

Eddy was invited to one of Jimmy Carr’s comedy shows where the latter admitted the mistake they had made on his show and presented him with the prized award after inviting the contestant to come up on stage. “Now I have something to tell you, something to confess. You lost money on one question: Ariana Grande’s age. We talked about it, but we never gave them a specific number, so we screwed it up. “said the comedian.

“And when you make mistakes in life, you have to admit your mistakes. Here’s a check for £ 18,000. “Carr said to Eddy, who couldn’t get out of his amazement at the excellent news he had just received in front of hundreds of people who attended the comedy show and thanked both Channel 4 and the host of ‘I Literally Just Told You‘for the award. And if for some reason you were wondering how old exactly Ariana Grande is, the answer is 28.