VIDEO: The James Webb telescope is captured traveling at full speed through space

The instrument was put into orbit on December 25 and is expected to reach 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

The Observatory of the University of Hertfordshire (United Kingdom) captured this Wednesday the James Webb telescope traveling at full speed through space, and the video has been published on its YouTube channel.



Through Twitter, the agency explained that just below the James Webb you can see asteroid (35452) 1998 DF10, which travels in a similar direction. In addition, detailed that in that same recording you can see the planetoid (97743) 2000 HQ42 in the upper right corner.

Subsequently, the British observatory Indian that the intermittent brightness that can be easily seen in the images probably originates from the reflections of the huge sun visor displayed by the space telescope.

On December 25, NASA launched the James Webb into orbit, which will allow astronomers to see space with new ‘eyes’ and access previously unreachable corners of the universe. It is expected to reach 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

The scientific community hopes that the new space telescope, the largest, most expensive and powerful in history, will contribute to shed light about mysteries of our solar system and to clarify unknowns about the structure and origin of the universe.

From Mars to the most distant galaxies, the James Webb will bring us closer to other worlds, becoming a kind of time machine to fill important gaps in science and answer questions about how the first stars and galaxies formed, how they influence black holes in the formation of the universe or how to study undetectable dark matter and determine if it was present in the first eons of the universe.

