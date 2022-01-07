Users are infuriated by the NFTs of Etika, youtuber who died in 2019

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

There is no doubt that NFTs have become one of the most controversial topics in recent months. While a section of the community believes they are the future, the vast majority of people proceed with caution and question their benefits. Either way, it is undeniable that this technology has already led to some very unpleasant situations.

This week, an internet group called Antila introduced the EtikaPunks, non-fungible tokens that are inspired by Etika, a popular youtuber who gained fame for his bizarre reactions to the trailers of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and that, unfortunately, he lost his life in June 2019.

In the announcement tweet, the authors stated that the NFTs seek to commemorate the life of the content creator and that they are the work of a group of fans. Upon entering the website where the images are sold, we can read a description that clarifies that the project has no official affiliation with Etika or her family.

What y’all have been waiting for … ETIKAPUNK NFTs! 😍 Commemorate the life of Etika who sadly ended his own life with these one-of-a-kind NFTs made by fellow fans of his! Https: //t.co/slFLMQnTjA (ONLY 7 DAYS 🔥)#NFTs pic.twitter.com/b0H2oqFbO4 – EtikaPunks (@EtikaPunks) January 5, 2022

“This is disgusting,” Etika fans lash out at NFTs

Unsurprisingly, the non-fungible tokens based on the US content creator generated all kinds of comments. Thousands of people reacted to the ad with notable discontent and claimed that EtikaPunks are disgusting and disrespectful.

We second these complaints, because using the image of a person who took his own life to earn money is, to say the least, unpleasant. Those responsible for the NFTs claimed that all proceeds will go to charity, but since they did not provide more details about it, the community believes that it is a lie.

Your video is full of misinformation, not surprising considering you stole $ 200 from an innocent poc (Big Cheese) back in 2016. ALL proceeds will be going to charity! https://t.co/CcMfGUepH3 – EtikaPunks (@EtikaPunks) January 6, 2022

Everyone in the replies, you know what to do pic.twitter.com/sRCWNVWeQD – TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) January 5, 2022

You’re really gross for this one. – 🔴LiVE: GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) January 5, 2022

As if that weren’t enough, the designs of the non-fungible tokens are controversial in their own right and, to some extent, appear to be trying to make fun of the youtuber. For example, in an NFT we can see Etika with a banana, which many users believe is a reference to the controversial racist slur that compares people of color to apes.

In another image we see a bridge in the background. Many speculate that the above may be a reference to the Manhattan Bridge in which the content creator sadly took his own life. This, of course, fueled controversy and unrest in the community.

Etika’s NFT

But tell us, what do you think of this tricky situation? Let us read you in the comments.

