Unknown identity – Grupo Milenio

I just saw the movie with my grandson starring Matt Damon in his role as Jason Bourne. The film released in 2002 tells of a man who floats unconscious and injured in the middle of the sea, and who is rescued by a fishing boat. When the man disembarks, he begins his journey to try to find his identity. I’m not going to tell you the rest so as not to spoil the plot, which led to a rear.

Keeping all proportion between fiction and reality, I think of our own lives. Sometimes we find ourselves “floating” in the middle of a sea of ​​uncertainty, bitterness, fear, frustration, doubts, jealousy, guilt, anger, or hopelessness. Wounded and dying. We try to pretend that “we are fine” on Facebook, but internally we are gradually consuming ourselves.

Have you thought about where your identity is? The following example may seem ridiculous, but it will serve as an illustration. The identity of a fish is in the water, whether it is sweet or salty. You can take the fish out of its element and take it on vacation to Dubai; open a juicy bank account for you; or even bring the little fish “My Caribbean”, but the fish will end up dying if you don’t return it to its origin.

We try to give our life meaning through success, power, money, fame, relationships, travel, experiences, sensations, knowledge, beauty, influence, carnal satisfactions, and so on. We feel good at times, but the truth is that “something more is always needed”.

Know? The reality is that our identity is in God, since he created us in his image and likeness. But our sin “has brought us out of the water.” As the Apostle Paul says, we are “dead in trespasses and sins.” We breathe, but we are drier than the Sahara desert.

If you identify with what I have tried to convey, let me tell you that there is good news for you. God loves you, and has a plan for your life. He is the good shepherd who searches for the lost sheep until he finds it. He wants to forgive you, set you free, save you, and restore you. That is why he sent Jesus to your rescue. The price of our peace has already been paid for him on the cross of Calvary. Jesus is the way and the truth, and the life. Invite him to dwell in your heart and surrender to his lordship. You will regain your identity. He will not leave you or forsake you.

Alexander maldonado