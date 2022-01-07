Unexpected! Daddy Yankee disappeared from social networks and left a controversial message

PUERTO RICO – Daddy Yankee He is the most emblematic artist of the urban genre. His career is one of the most respected. And it is that the Puerto Rican is considered a true legend of reggaetón, after he was one of the first to promote it. With his song “Gasolina”, the artist marked a before and after in his career.

Over the last few years, the singer of “Métele al perreo” has received the recognition of many. Not only from his fans but also from his own teammates. Recently, Nicky jam was proclaimed fan number 1 of Bad Bunny, but he assured that the father of reggaeton is still Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez (your first name).

To the surprise of many, Daddy Yankee He decided to close his social networks, completely moving away from the digital world. This Thursday, January 6, the renowned artist closed his accounts in Instagram, Twitter Y Facebook. So far, the singer has not given any explanation about it. However, he would have left a clue that set off the alarms of his fans.

Through the official profile of his musical company ‘El cartel records’, the artist with the greatest impact on the urban genre left a message that has increased the speculation of his audience. “I was born on February 3, I was reborn on January 6. Death came looking for me to make me a prisoner. Daddy Yankee ”, you can read in the image.

And although there are many who assume the worst, there was a user who highlighted that it was a fragment of one of the themes of Daddy Yankee called “January 6”, from the ‘Dy Prestige’ issue. It should be noted that the 45-year-old artist announced that in 2022 he would carry out his last world tour, a decision that keeps his loyal fans moved.