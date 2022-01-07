Uncharted was going to be a James Bond movie!

Tom Holland presented the idea of ​​making a film about the origins of James bond which ended up becoming Uncharted

The search for the next James bond after the departure of Daniel Craig after No Time to Die will start later this year. But it turns out that the actor from Spider-man, Tom holland, was so interested in playing the character that he proposed to Sony the story of a Young Bond.

The story didn’t work out very well, but according to an interview he had with Total Film, the idea ended up inspiring. Uncharted:

“I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man: Far from Home with Sony to pitch the idea for a movie about a young Bond that I came up with,” Holland said. “It was the James Bond origin story. It really didn’t make sense. It did not work. It was a little boy’s dream, and I don’t think Bond’s owners were particularly interested. ‘ Tom holland

How was Uncharted born?

Although they did not end up liking the idea, Holland commented that the project generated conversations to carry out the origin story of Nathan drake, which made Uncharted finally come to fruition.

“They didn’t like my idea of ​​James Bond very much, but it sparked conversations about doing the Nathan Drake origin story, which could complement video games. And then everything flowed better.

The movie of Holland will then be a prequel to the popular game franchise, and will explore how Nate enter your profession as treasure hunter under the tutelage of Victor “Sully” Sullivan, interpreted by Mark Wahlberg. The cast includes Sophie ali What Chloe Frazer, a fellow treasure hunter and love interest of Nate, Tati Gabrielle What Braddock Y Antonio Banderas like the ruthless villain from the movie, Moncada.

Although video game fans seem to disagree over the decision to make a prequel rather than adapt the original material, the first trailer generated great expectations and the project is expected to be the first hit of the year.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?