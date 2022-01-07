UAEH reinforces knowledge for Medicine and Dentistry students – NEWSHIDALGO

PACHUCA DE SOTO, 07 JAN / NEWS HIDALGO /.- After almost two years of confinement generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa) of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH) implemented practical reinforcement actions aimed at the students of the Bachelor’s degrees in Surgeon and Dental Surgeon.

These actions began to be applied last year, when the decrease in COVID-19 cases allowed ICSa students to return to classrooms at the beginning of November. The strategy was implemented with undergraduate students from both educational programs, where clinical competencies were evaluated.

According to Luis Carlos Romero Quezada, head of the Medicine Area, the strategy was oriented towards the preparation of the Objective Structured Clinical Exam (OSCE), in which the competencies that future doctors should have are evaluated.

The reinforcement practices benefited 180 students assigned to the ICSA in Pachuca de Soto and 125 students from the City of Knowledge in Tulancingo de Bravo, who had to comply with the institutional health protocols to enter the Latin American Centers for Medical Education by Simulation ( CLEMPS).

The students who accessed the facilities had to have a complete vaccination schedule, present an antigen test with a negative result to SARS-CoV-2 and the availability to travel to the nearest headquarters.

In turn, Francisco Martínez Campos, academic deputy head of Medicine, emphasized that the highest house of studies carried out specialized protocols, such as establishing bubble groups to monitor, as well as restricting social interactions in the event of an outbreak. In addition, ventilation and CO₂ measurement guidelines were established for risk assessment by airborne transmission.

“We believe that our return to classes will be smooth, we will be very vigilant to avoid overcrowding of students; They have not seen each other for two years, however, we will ensure that all protocols are complied with on time to avoid contagion ”, declared Luis Carlos Romero Quezada regarding the next start of activities on January 10.

Meanwhile, José de Jesús Navarrete Hernández, head of the Academic Area of ​​Dentistry, mentioned that among the strategies that will be launched this January 10, a Multidisciplinary Clinical Regularization program stands out that adhered to the academic plan of the degree, mainly for those who study from sixth to eighth semester. Meanwhile, ninth graders will be focused on completing their practical assignments.

Likewise, the Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgeon enlists a focused counseling plan for all students where dental orientation subjects will be strengthened. In this area, approximately 390 students are expected to benefit, with the intention of reducing the negative impact of the pandemic on the development of clinical skills.

Next Monday, January 10, the degrees in Dental Surgeon and Surgeon will resume face-to-face activities in a staggered manner, as established in the General Calendar of Activities of the UAEH, which will allow to continue with reinforcement actions for all students.