Tropical tree named in honor of actor Leonardo DiCaprio – Environment – Life

A tree tropical forest discovered in the Ebo forest in Cameroon, was named after the actor Leonardo Dicaprio, also recognized for its environmental activism, committed to the preservation of the jungle.

Researchers at Kew British Botanic Garden, a huge facility located in London, and their collaborators from around the world officially named more than 200 new species of plants and fungi.

Among these species, ranging from a deadly tobacco plant to an orchid that grows in total darkness, is the Uvariopsis Dicaprio.

This 4-meter-tall tree with a trunk adorned with large greenish-yellow flowers was discovered in the Ebo forest, located north of Douala, the economic capital of Cameroon.

Uvariopsis DiCaprio, Cameroon tree named in honor of actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was named after the actor who in 2020 joined the conservation organization Re: wild to prevent the logging of more than 68,000 hectares of forest for wood production.

The Cameroonian government finally annulled this decision in August 2020, to the satisfaction of environmentalists who had pointed out the presence of endangered primates in this virgin forest.

“We greatly appreciate the support that Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo last year, so it seemed appropriate to honor him in this way, naming a species unique to this forest after him,” explained Martin Cheek, principal investigator for the Ebo team. Kew Africa.

“If the logging concession had gone ahead, we probably would have lost this species to timber extraction and the slash-and-burn agriculture that often follows logging concessions,” he added.

But Uvariopsis Dicaprio It is already considered critically endangered because the forest in which it is found continues to be threatened by logging, mining and the conversion of the land into plantations.

“Until a species has a scientific name, assessing its risk of extinction is almost impossible, making it incredibly difficult to protect against extinction and research its properties,” the British Botanic Garden said in a statement.

Several species on the 2021 list are already considered endangered due to threats to their natural habitat and it is believed that three may have already become extinct.

