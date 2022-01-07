Tristan Thompson, supported by a member of the Kardashian family?

Since his arrival in the family, Tristan thompson She has had turbulent times with the Kardashians. The various infidelities of the basketball player have caused different disagreements with the supportive family of Khloé Kardashian. The sisters closed ranks when about to give birth, Khloé was faced with those images that showed a basketball player with other women. The celebrities were once again involved in the controversy when Tristan was related to the former best friend of Kylie Jenner, a moment that was documented by the cameras of his reality show. These facts made it not a surprise that everyone decided to stop following him on social networks, a situation that was also solved in the cameras of their cell phones as seen in their stories. Now, faced with Tristan’s new controversy, with one more infidelity that has culminated in his admission of a new paternity, the Kardashians have remained particularly silent. All of them are still on social media and none have spoken on the subject, but there is someone within the family who, in a completely explicit way, seems to be supporting the player.

Corey Gamble, boyfriend of family matriarch Kris Jenner, was seen at Tristan’s game in Los Angeles, only a day after those commented messages in which the basketball player not only admitted his paternity, but also explicitly apologized to Khloé for hurting and humiliating her publicly. The paparazzi did not want to lose detail and after the message they even followed up on the flower arrangements that Khloé received at home – apparently from Travis and Kourtney – in addition to the flowers that Thompson supposedly gave her daughter True.

If Gamble’s presence at the foot of the court did not go unnoticed, there was a gesture that has left no doubt about his posture. Upon leaving the Crypto.com Arena, Kris’s boyfriend showed the waiting photographers Thompson’s sweater. Apparently, this was a gift the player gave him at the end of his match. Although he did not answer any questions, with this, it seems that Gamble has made his position clear in this situation. The big question that this has generated is whether this reveals the position that the Kardashians will take before the controversy.

Tristan’s messages

After a month of the announcement of the birth of what would be Tristan’s third child, the player took the stories from his Instagram account to write: “Today, the results of the paternity test revealed that I am the father of a son with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that parenthood has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt and disappointed through this situation both publicly and privately. “

But things did not stop there, in a second story with the same format, Tristan continued: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have definitely not aligned with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I am incredibly sorry. “

The reactions were immediate and through a statement, the legal representatives of Maralee Nichols, mother of the baby, declared: “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of the baby of Maralee Nichols. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and claims about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking her statement of regret today in the context of all those statements. ” But nothing is known about the Kardashians yet.

