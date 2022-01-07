Tom Holland’s failed attempt to be James Bond that ended in ‘Uncharted’

After the departure of Daniel Craig as James Bond, there are many candidates to relieve him of the position of agent 007. Jonathan Bailey, Harry Styles and Ryan Reynolds already recognized in their day that they would not mind playing the most famous British spy in film history . Nor is Tom Holland, who has assured Total Film that he even met with Sony to present his idea for a film about the origins of Bond, which finally did not convince the company.

“I had a meeting, after or during ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, with Sony to pitch this idea for a movie about a young Bond that I came up with. It was about the James Bond origins story. sense It didn’t work. It was a little boy’s dream, and I don’t think the Bond heirs were particularly interested.“, explains the protagonist of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

What surely the actor was not expected is that his proposal paved the way for the adaptation of ‘Uncharted’, a film whose cast is headed by this: “The idea of ​​a young Bond film spawned this idea that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an add-on to the games. And that started a conversation “, the interpreter points out.

In February it hits theaters

Holland is joined in the main cast by Antonio Banderas, Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali. Directing is Ruben Fleischer (‘Venom’, ‘Welcome to Zombieland’) and scripted by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins. ‘Uncharted’ will be released in cinemas around the world on February 11, 2022.