Tom Cruise and his incognito fishing trip to Costa Rica

The famous American actor Tom Cruise would have been visiting the Pacific of Costa Rica in the first days of 2022.

According to data provided by the Department of Communication of the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME), before a query of The nationOn Monday, January 3, 2022, Thomas Cruise, an American born on July 3, 1962, entered the country, data that coincide with the actor’s personal information.

In addition, the DGME records the entry, on that same date, of Connor Anthony Kidman Cruise, born on January 17, 1995. These data coincide with the son that Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted when they were married.

Tom Cruice will turn 60 on July 3. (Francois Mori / AP)

Apparently both would have entered the country by sea, specifically through a navy located in the Central Pacific. As he knew The nation, the actor would have been accompanied by security personnel during his stay. In addition, he remained on board the boat at all times.

Cruise, who will turn 60 next July 3, would have practiced sport fishing in the South Pacific of our country, as well as in waters near Herradura beach.

Both people left the country on Thursday, January 6, according to information from Migration.

The visit of the star of Top gun Y Jerry Maguire, and his son to Tiquicia would not be surprising, since Connor had already been fishing in Costa Rican waters before. In fact, the actor’s son usually shows his love of sport fishing on his Instagram account, where in 2021 he shared an image that he placed in the marina of the Marriott Los Sueños hotel.

According to international media, Tom Cruise celebrated his son’s 26th birthday in Costa Rica, in January 2021. On that occasion, Connor shared a photo inside a boat holding a fish.

In this way, the veteran actor would have been in the country on vacation prior to a season of a lot of cinematographic activity, since this 2022 he will premiere two of his most anticipated films: Mission: Impossible 7 Y Top Gun: Maverick.

Throughout his career, the interpreter of Ethan Hunt in the saga Mission Impossible has been awarded three Golden Globes as best actor for the films Magnolia, Jerry maguire Y Born on July 4.

TOIn addition to Connor, Cruise is the father of Isabella Kidman (whom he also adopted during his marriage to Nicole Kidman) and Suri, the product of his relationship with fellow actress Katie Holmes.