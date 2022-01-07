Tokyo 2020 Games: ‘Rise’, by Katy Perry, motivation for the United States in Rio 2016

“Victory is in my veins”says the lyrics of Katy Perry’s song released on August 4, 2016 one day before the opening of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the work of the American singer was taken to motivate and frame the successes of the delegation of her country.

The birth of the melody It is similar to a sports feat that starts with bad results, with lack of confidence; Perry wrote part of the song thinking at the olympic games, But he left it unfinished months ago because he felt that he was not in the right direction, something was missing.

“They are whispering that you are out of time, but I still get up.”, is sung during the song that became the theme used by the official television station of the Games in the United States; its duration of three minutes and 23 seconds was perfect to score the successes of the athletes of the stars and stripes.

Under the custody of Christ the Redeemer and the heart of America’s sports legendscountless times Katy’s voice Perry framed the glories of Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, the gold medal of the men’s basketball team, to name a few and not forgetting his namesake Katie Ledecky, same name different writing, by the way.

International editions also highlighted, ‘Rise ‘came out in a worldwide download format with three versions: the original piece, a short remix and the only instrumental piece.

The song message It catapulted its acceptance in countries such as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Scotland, Sweden, and New Zealand.

“When you think it’s the last nail … don’t be surprised … I’ll get up”, are phrases throughout the song that inspired a generation in the sporting Olympus.

