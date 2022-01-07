Three disturbing movies on Netflix to scare you with the darkest stories | Chronicle

Netflix is ​​an expert in surprising its subscribers with original content in all genres. And it stands out for movies and series that explore horror and suspense with which it aims to attract lovers of these genres and film adaptations

We review some of the most disturbing premieres of the streaming platform and We recommend the 3 darkest movies that recently premiered on Netflix and that are ideal to shorten the week:

Two

Two, the film that shows two brothers who are born glued together.



It is a work directed by Sea Targarona with Marina Gatell, Pablo Derqui. It has been classified as a suspense thriller with dark touches. The film tells how a man and a woman wake up glued to the abdomen. The worst part of this is that David and Sara do not know each other. At this moment they are both naked and cannot recognize where they are either. After the initial scare, they try to stay calm and try to think about why they are there.

Run

Run is a Netflix movie that explores dark sides of suspense.



The cross between a psychological thriller with a good dose of suspense starring Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Pat Healy translates into a perversely tense and disturbing tale. This is a story with several highly unlikely situations, but effective in its search for effects on the viewer.

Paulson is Diane, a woman who in the first scene gives birth to a premature baby whose health is extremely delicate. Several years later, that baby is Chloe (Kiera Allen), a teenager who walks in a wheelchair and takes several pills a day to keep her physical problems at bay, while Diane dedicates herself almost obsessively to her, taking care of her and educating her at home. .

Until one day Chloe discovers that a bottle of those pills is actually in her name, a fact that, as she investigates, works as a key to reading much of a routine based on control and surveillance. It will not be easy for her to move. Not to mention going out on his own, which would imply the titanic task of fleeing from the all-powerful maternal eye. After years of isolation, a young woman in a wheelchair begins to suspect that her mother has dark secrets that prevent her from achieving her long-awaited freedom.

The appearance of things

In The Appearance of Things a mother gives birth to a baby and a strange relationship is established between them.



The appearance of things It is one of the outstanding horror movies on the Netflix streaming platform. Directed by marriage Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini and performed by Amanda seyfried Y James Norton, seem like enough endorsements to decide to see it.

In the play, a Manhattan couple move to a historic village in the Hudson Valley, only to discover that their marriage hides a sinister darkness that rivals the history of their new home. The place is historically known for different stories or supernatural tales, not for nothing is it the home of Sleepy Hollow, the legend of the headless horseman. It does not take long for us to realize that the house in which they are installed, some paranormal phenomena also occur.