Those that leave, those that return and the new ones: all the series that will be talked about in 2022 – Tvshow – 01/07/2022

When John Landgraf, president of the FX channel, coined the term “peak TV”, back in 2015, to express that the television industry was creating too many series for all of them to have their share of attention, surely such a present was not expected. like the one we have only six years later.

It is that the format has been imposed in a definitive and perhaps excessive way, and that will not stop. This year returns are expected, premieres and various goodbyes, so here is a review of some of the series that will be talked about the most in 2022.

Time to say goodbye

This is Us

This week the last season of This is us on Star +. The drama where Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia play the Pearson couple became one of those series that applauds the critics and the public, and this year it will say goodbye in a definitive way.

On January 14, the sixth and final season of The Expanse, sci-fi police. And on the 21st, the first part of the last season of Ozark, crime drama with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney that became one of the titles that always haunt awards season.

Will also say goodbye Peaky blinders. The great fiction starring Cillyan Murphy and featuring Anya Taylor-Joy will premiere its sixth and final batch of episodes through Netflix. The plot centers on Tommy Shelby and his gang of gangsters in interwar England; promises a heartbreaking outcome with the Nazis as the new villains.

Peaky Blinders, the Shelby family is back. Photo: Diffusion

On the same platform, others who will say goodbye will be comedy Grace & Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as these octogenarians who not only learned to live together but also to love each other; Y Better call saul (Netflix), which portends a memorable ending. This series derived from Breaking bad has suffered delays due to the protagonist’s state of health, Bob odenkirk, who appears to have recovered from his heart attack. None confirmed a release date.

And HBO will say goodbye to His Dark Materials, with its third cycle.

Time to go back

Euphoria, the great series that won her the Emmy for best actress in a drama for Zendaya, returns to HBO this Sunday to continue exploring the dark side of adolescence and its excesses. Of course it will not be the only return.

Euphoria

Bridgerton, one of the most watched Netflix series, will premiere its second season on March 25, to tell the love story of another of the children of the noble family. In addition, new seasons of The marginal (January 19 on Netflix), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (February 18 on Amazon Prime Video), Atlanta (March on Star +), The Crown (Netflix), Barry (HBO), The wheel of time (Amazon), Westworld (HBO), Hunters (Amazon), Elite (Netflix), Stranger things (Netflix), President (Amazon and with scenes filmed in Uruguay), Lupine (Netflix), The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) and Outlander (Netflix).

Great beginnings.

Two series compete for the title of the most anticipated premiere of 2022. One is House of dragon (HBO Max), prequel to the hit game of Thrones. Based on the novel Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, it tells the story of the Targaryens, that is, the ancestors of Daenerys, and is set 200 years before the war for the throne.

Image from the series “The Lord of the Rings”. Photo: Twitter @LOTRonPrime

And the other is The lord of the rings (The Lord of the Rings), the Amazon Prime Video series directed by the Spanish JA Bayona. With the largest television budget ever – over $ 500 million – it takes place thousands of years before the events chronicled in JRR Tolkien’s novels. It will be set in the Second Age of Middle Earth.

Also, other titles coming this year will have familiar faces.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan (Bucky in the Marvel movies) will be the protagonists of Pam & Tommy (Star +), a series that recreates the scandalous love story between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who married in 1995 after only 96 hours of dating.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in the series “Pam and Tommy.” Photo: Diffusion

For Star + it is expected How i met your father, the spin-off of the famous sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which will star former teen star Hilary Duff.

And other figures that this year will have a presence on the small screen will be Julia Roberts and Sean Penn (Gaslit), Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux (The White House Plumbers), Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto (WeCrashed), Colin Firth and Toni Collette (The Staircase) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday). It is not yet known if all of them will reach Latin America through official channels.

The “Vikings” series will have a spinoff series. Photo: Netflix

What is known is that if it still could not be removed from the mind to Downton abbey, from January 24 HBO Max could have the remedy: The Guilded Age. Both series share creator, Julian Fellowes, and this new one features a cast led by Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, now putting the spotlight on late 19th-century New York high society.

Another historic premiere will be Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), which is set a century after the end of the popular series created by Michael Hirst and ended in 2021.

Pure action.

The production of superheroes will be intense in 2022 and in addition to the return of The Umbrella Academy (Netflix), The Boys (Amazon), Louis & Clark (HBOmax) and Ragnarok (Netflix), new titles from the Marvel and DC universe are expected.

Image from season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy”. Photo: Netflix

On January 13 it will be released Peacemaker, series starring John Cena that derives from last year’s violent DC movie. “I am excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character out of the DC Cinematic Universe while having a series time, “said director James Gunn.

As for the ever-expanding Marvel universe, there are many novelties that will reach the Disney + platform. That includes Moon night that will star Oscar Isaac, She hulk which will have Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth in the cast; Y Armor wars where Don Cheadle will once again be Colonel James Rhodes, or War Machine, Iron Man’s best friend.

Diego Luna was one of the protagonists of “Rogue One”. Photo: Diffusion

They will also come to Disney, but from the Star Wars universe, the expected Obi-Wan Kenobi, again with Ewan McGregor as the protagonist; Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, who appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian (expected in late 2022 or early 2023); Y Andor, with Diego Luna, repeating his character from Rogue One.

And like those of DC, Marvel and Star Wars, the universe of the series for this year will continue to expand.