This we know about the new Wes Anderson movie on Netflix

Still not released The French Dispatch, and Wes Anderson had already announced plans for his next movie titled Asteroid city. Among the most notable news is the cast that met with actors who will work with him for the first time as Tom Hanks, Margot robbie, Maya hawke, Sophia Lillis and Matt Dillon.

But he would also bring together some of his greatest collaborators such as Bill murray, Tilda swinton, Adrien brody Y Jason schwartzman, beside Jeff goldblum, Rupert friend, Jeffrey wright, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston and Liev Schreiber.

And now, we are not only very excited about this project that is expected to be released in late 2022, or in early 2023. But A new project has just been confirmed by Wes Anderson for Netflix. This is what we know.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More

In the fall of 2021, Netflix acquired the rights to Roald Dahl Story Company. This means that the streaming platform has all the rights to the author’s complete catalog. And this is where the name of Wes Anderson and his new project comes in..

As we know, the director is a fan of Dahl’s work. In 2009 he released Fantastic Mr. Fox with a cast that included his most regulars, but also George Clooney and Merly Streep between the protagonists. Without a doubt, this is one of his best films, and it has a personal sense for Anderson, as Mr. Fox it was the first book the director had in his hands.

His next Netflix project is a adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, a compilation published in 1982 that stars Henry Sugar, a guy who steals a book that shows him how to see the future. Starting from this, Sugar gets you into a lot of adventures ranging from taking on different mafias, changing identities and traveling around the world.

Wes Anderson and his new cast

As always, the cast that Wes Anderson gathers for his films is one of the highlights. For The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, has integrated Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley among its protagonists.

There is still not much certainty of what roles each will take. The only thing that is known is that Benedict Cumberbatch to take lead role of Henry Sugar, and some sources indicate that the actor will appear in all the stories as a common denominator to spin them together.

Ralph Fiennes collaborates with Anderson again after the success of The Grand Budapest Hotel. But as for Cumberbatch, Patel and Kingsley, this is your first time with the Texan director.