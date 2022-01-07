this is the shopping experience in your digital aisles

The metaverse is seen as the new stage of the internet and in retail it is, without a doubt, a necessary step to improve the shopping experience.

The appearance of Walmart in the metaverse with digital aisles reveals how important this channel has become and the race against time that brands are in, to launch their proposals and perfect them.

Walmart is today a leading brand in retail and in electronic commerce, its sales capacity is unique.

A shopping experience in the metaverse has been revealed within the aisles of Walmart, which would enter this market and thus mark a path that will undoubtedly be followed by the brands with which it competes in retail.

The experience has been exhibited in a video that circulates on networks and in it we can see what the purchase of products will be like in the store and the opportunity that opens up by improving electronic commerce, which has accustomed us to seeing everything on screen and through images and giving any number of clicks to buttons, to finish our purchases.

Aspect that Homo Digitalis has reported, could have the Walmart store in the metaverse:

This is how Walmart envisions Shopping in the #Metaverse. Thoughts? 💭 pic.twitter.com/5l7KhoBse7 – Homo Digitalis (@DigitalisHomo) January 3, 2022

Twitter users like Fabian Schmidt have also shown what the shopping experience would be like in H & M’s metaverse store:

What could shopping in the #Metaverse look like? Here is a #VR concept store by CEEK and H&M 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/69xyFK75Iw – Fabian Schmidt (@ 3BodyProblem) January 3, 2022

From clicking digital aisles

The digitized shopping aisles have put a very important element to the test: the necessary modernization of the shopping experience in electronic commerce, where a series of elements has undoubtedly been built, which serve to understand the brand value and what bold that becomes understand the market.

Under this concept, an element that we cannot lose sight of is that it has been possible to exercise a very important element and that is to assume that brands are increasingly determined to understand what is worth in the market and what is obsolete, such as experience from clicking countless buttons across a screen to making an online purchase.

With this in mind it is important to see the impact that the metaverse will have on e-commerce and how stores will add to this experience, where the important thing beyond the experience will be the amount of inventory open to this segment.

Undoubtedly we are in a moment of unique consumption, where brands are assuming new technologies and the shortest time in which this adoption is achieved is that the impact on the market will be determined.

With this said, it is evident that more and more work must be done to achieve actions that determine what is bold and what is worth discarding, especially at a time when brands are fully involved in new markets and are given to the task of betting on activities that assume exercises designed to help make a better purchase decision.

The mentioned metaverse

With Facebook as the first to cause the migration of metaverse technology, we are seeing an important test of experiences, in which brands give us a preview of what this experience will be like, where it is already possible to bring the consumer even closer to the physical experience such as with the purchase of garments, where with the help of predictive technology it is deduced which garment will be the best fit for the person who acquires it.

This is the step that needed to be taken in electronic commerce and undoubtedly marks an interesting pattern of technological work and the ability to understand the new digital market.

