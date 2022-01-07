This is the new and colossal electric pickup from Chevrolet | Photos
This is the new and colossal electric pickup from Chevrolet | Photos
This is the new and colossal electric pickup from Chevrolet | Photos
The American company General Motors presented the new Chevrolet Silverado EV, a completely electric model that is ideal for transporting loads
It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 4.5 seconds and has 643 kilometers of autonomy. Those are some of the characteristics of this new model from the Chevrolet brand that aims to revolutionize the international pickup market. The Chevrolet Silverado EV was one of the most important presentations of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which takes place in Las Vegas from January 5 to 7, a new option that will be available in the market in 2024 and that promotes sustainable freight transportation, free of fossil fuels that harm the environment. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with high-end driver assistance technology, which reduces the possibility of a traffic accident, according to the manufacturer General Motors. The new pickup will compete with the Ford, GMC, Tesla and Rivian models already on the market. For this reason, Chevrolet has built a vehicle that has 664 horsepower and up to 4,500 kilograms of towing capacity. Because it is an electric vehicle, there is no motor in the hood. That space is now dedicated to eTrunk, a waterproof cargo area that can store tools, work equipment and spare parts. The interior infotainment display measures 17 inches and provides driver assistance for added safety and precision when driving. “Chevrolet has constantly revolutionized the Silverado brand to make it the powerhouse it is today. The Ultium platform is a critical enabler of next-level pickup performance for both fleets and retail customers, whether they drive a Silverado or are considering getting a pickup for the first time, “said Steve Hill, Chevrolet vice president.
The American company General Motors presented the new Chevrolet Silverado EV, an all-electric model that is ideal for safely transporting loads at high speeds.
Accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 4.5 seconds and has 643 kilometers of autonomy.
It is a new option that will be available on the market in 2024 and that promotes sustainable cargo transportation, free of fossil fuels that harm the environment.
BREAKING: GM has unveiled the Silverado EV.
• Spring 2023 launch
• 400 mile range
• 350 kW charging, 100 miles of range in 10 minutes (DC)
• 24 inch wheels
• 664 HP
• 0-60 MPH in under 4.5 seconds
• 4 wheel steering
• 10k lb towing capability
• You can charge another EV pic.twitter.com/7voWy9TbnC
– Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 5, 2022
“[La Chevrolet Silverado EV] It represents the strength of General Motors Ultium electric vehicle platform and is the gold standard for fully electric trucks as we are reimagining what a truck can be and do, “said General Motors CEO Mary Barra. .
Because it is an electric vehicle, there is no motor in the hood. That space is now destined for eTrunk, a waterproof cargo area that can store tools, work equipment and spare parts.
The infotainment display The interior measures 17 inches and provides driver assistance that provides greater safety and precision while driving.
“Chevrolet has constantly revolutionized the brand Silverado to make it the power it is today. The Ultium platform is a critical enabler of next-level pickup performance for both fleets and retail customers, whether they are driving a Silverado or considering a pickup for the first time, “said Steve Hill, Chevrolet vice president.
