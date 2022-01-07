This is how Nintendo Switch and Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl have swept through the last two weeks in Japan (1/7/22) – Nintenderos
Like every week, we bring you the sales of the week in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago and in this case it refers to the last two weeks because last week was a holiday and they were not shared. Pokémon Diamond and Shimmering Pearl top the charts.
As you can appreciate, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl continue to lead. For its part, Nintendo Switch also remains the best-selling platform with the OLED model to the head.
Console sales for the past two weeks:
- Switch OLED Model– 190,111
- Standard Model Switch – 116,919
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 86,950
- PS5 – 62,764
- PS5 Digital Edition – 9,300
- Xbox Series S – 1,688
- New 2DS LL – 670
- Xbox Series X – 471
- PS4 – 68
Console sales last week:
- Switch OLED Model – 93,406
- Standard Model Switch – 46,372
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 37,054
- PS5 – 7,790
- Xbox Series X – 2,282
- PS5 Digital Edition – 874
- Xbox Series S – 607
- New 2DS LL – 302
- PS4 – 61
Game sales for the last two weeks:
- one. [NSW] Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – 231,275 / 2,393,972
- two. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 206,145 / 725,701
- 3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 104,540 / 4,323,883
- Four. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 87,970 / 191,786
- 5. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 83,491 / 4,662,764
- 6. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 78,350 / 2,542,546
- 7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 78,311 / 7,116,432
- 8. [NSW] Minecraft – 74,644 / 2,440,427
- 9. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 46,111 / 3,016,499
- 10. [NSW] Pokémon Sword and Shield – 35,441 / 4,277,522
What do you think? Is it what you expected? Leave it in the comments.
Via