This is how Nintendo Switch and Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl have swept through the last two weeks in Japan (1/7/22) – Nintenderos

Like every week, we bring you the sales of the week in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago and in this case it refers to the last two weeks because last week was a holiday and they were not shared. Pokémon Diamond and Shimmering Pearl top the charts.

As you can appreciate, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl continue to lead. For its part, Nintendo Switch also remains the best-selling platform with the OLED model to the head.

Console sales for the past two weeks:

Switch OLED Model– 190,111

Standard Model Switch – 116,919

Nintendo Switch Lite – 86,950

PS5 – 62,764

PS5 Digital Edition – 9,300

Xbox Series S – 1,688

New 2DS LL – 670

Xbox Series X – 471

PS4 – 68

Console sales last week:

Switch OLED Model – 93,406

Standard Model Switch – 46,372

Nintendo Switch Lite – 37,054

PS5 – 7,790

Xbox Series X – 2,282

PS5 Digital Edition – 874

Xbox Series S – 607

New 2DS LL – 302

PS4 – 61

Game sales for the last two weeks:

one. [NSW] Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – 231,275 / 2,393,972

two. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 206,145 / 725,701

3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 104,540 / 4,323,883

Four. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 87,970 / 191,786

5. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 83,491 / 4,662,764

6. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 78,350 / 2,542,546

7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 78,311 / 7,116,432

8. [NSW] Minecraft – 74,644 / 2,440,427

9. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 46,111 / 3,016,499

10. [NSW] Pokémon Sword and Shield – 35,441 / 4,277,522

What do you think? Is it what you expected? Leave it in the comments.

