This is how Latino artists receive the New Year

Miss Universe 1996, Alicia Machado, took the opportunity to welcome the year with her daughter, Dinorah Valentina Hernández.

“Happy year 2022. Always together, we go for more. Health, love and prosperity. Universal thanks; thank you daughter for being part of me, for being my world, my ground wire. My people, we love you. Happy New Year 2022” , published the Venezuelan from Miami Beach.

“Happy New Year, my people. Good health and better days for 2022,” said Gloria Estefan, sharing a video with her husband, Emilio.

Colombian Sofía Vergara published several images in which she poses with a group and her husband Joe Manganiello. “Happy New Year. Be safe,” said the actress.

Adamari López took advantage of the date to share a message about health.

“They have been months of much learning in which perseverance and dedication -in each step- have become the protagonists. I assure you that we will continue together focused on all those goals, especially keeping me living a healthy lifestyle with @ww (Health and wellness website), “wrote the Puerto Rican.