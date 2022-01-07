This is how John Krasinski and Emily Blunt look like Reed Richards and Sue Storm

One of the most anticipated moments by the Marvel fandom is the arrival of Fantastic 4 to the MCU. With an expected reboot underway with Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) at the helm, there are many who want to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt turned into the new Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

Since the reboot was announced in 2019, many followers have thought about Blunt and Krasinski, who are married in real life, bring to life one of Marvel’s most iconic couples.

They both have a ‘past’ with Marvel. The British actress was about to become the Black widow that she would end up playing Scarlett Johansson, a role she rejected due to work commitments. On the other hand, Krasinski was among the candidates to embody the Captain America, role that went to Chris Evans.

Photo: u / SUPERFRAME / Reddit

Now a fan has shared a great fan-art that imagines the tandem of actors turned into Mr Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. They are not the only ones, as the poster is completed with Liev Schreiber turned into the Mole and with Dacre Montgomery playing the Human Torch.

The design evokes, without a doubt, the film version directed by Tim Story in 2005 and which starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis and Chris Evans and which had a sequel in 2007. For now, it will be time to continue waiting to find out Marvel’s intentions with the cast of the reboot, as it is one of the projects that barely has given details of the company and that it does not yet have a release date.