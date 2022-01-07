This highly recommended smart watch drops its price

Get the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport for just 109 euros at Amazon, a great price for a great smartwatch.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport it is one of the best smart watches you can buy right now. It is not only about its good characteristics, but also about the great offer that it stars in Amazon. And it is that the Huawei smartwatch falls from 239 euros to 109 euros to apply as one of the best alternatives on the market.

Although it was released more than two years ago, the Watch GT 2 is still one of the most interesting options, as it has everything we need in a smartwatch. If we have to talk about the most interesting features, we can highlight their AMOLED screen, its gigantic battery and its powerful processor from Huawei, all rounded off by a beautiful design. If you prefer, you can also buy it in the official Huawei store for 109 euros.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport for 109 euros

The Huawei Watch GT 2 went on sale in different editions, but this offer only “affects” the Sport model, focused on sports activity. Despite this detail, it is a smartwatch with a lovely design that you can use throughout the day, because not out of place at all. As we saw in your analysis, it equips a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen With 390 x 390 pixel resolution it looks really good even in bright sunlight.

The processor of this smartwatch is the Kirin A1, a chip manufactured by Huawei that wastes power and allows you to move quickly between the different applications and tools. This Watch GT 2 Sport also has NFC chip, which means you can use it for mobile payments. Also has Bluetooth 5.1 so you can connect it to the smartphone and thus receive notifications, control music playback and more functions.

As we said, this model is focused on sports, so the characteristics of this type of watch are not lacking. Has 15 sports modes, GPS and water resistance up to 5 ATM so you can also use it when swimming. On the other hand, in the health section, the Watch GT 2 Sport has heart rate sensor and monitoring the level of oxygen saturation in blood.

Being the 46-millimeter model, the Huawei device mounts a large battery that will not leave you lying down after two or three days of use. Specific, its 455 mAh battery promises a autonomy of about 10-11 days. Even if you give it a more demanding use, this autonomy will not go down for the whole week.

