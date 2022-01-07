They sue the employer who paid with 91,000 coins covered in an oily substance the liquidation of a former worker

The United States Department of Labor intends to demand $ 36,971 for adverse actions taken against the former employee.

The owner of the Walker Luxury Autoworks garage, located in the state of Georgia, USA, was sued after throwing 91,000 coins covered in an oily substance in front of the home of his former employee, Andreas Flaten, in November 2020, whom I owed him $ 915 settlement of your salary.

The United States Department of Labor took legal action against Miles Walkner for violating regulations related to overtime, as well as those prohibiting retaliation in the workplace. The body claims demand $ 36,971 for the adverse actions taken against Flaten, local media report.

When the victim resigned from his job at the shop more than a year ago, the owner promised to pay the outstanding value by January 2021. However, he broke his word and even accused the former worker of having caused material damage when he called to inquire about the delay in the settlement.

Last March, when Flaten turned to the Georgia Department of Labor, the amount owed finally appeared in front of his home in the form of a large amount of penny coins covered in some kind of grease. According to a video posted on Instagram by his girlfriend, the money was accompanied by a note that read, “Fuck you!”

Flaten managed to exchange his 91,000 cents for banknotes thanks to Coinstar, a company that operates currency exchange machines throughout the United States. Faced with the despair of the former worker, the company promised to take the coins to its facilities, wash them and process them so that they could later be put back into circulation, reads a statement from the firm.