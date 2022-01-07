They analyze change of venue of Super Bowl LVI due to increase of Covid-19

The spokesperson for the NFL Brian McCarthy acknowledged that they have asked some teams if they could host the Super Bowl LVI in case of not being able to carry out the meeting in the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the pandemic of the COVID-19.

“We contacted several teams to ask about the availability of their stadium in case of not playing the Super bowl as scheduled due to weather problems, unforeseen circumstances or increased restrictions, “the spokesperson explained.

Positive test numbers for COVID-19 in the teams of the NFL they reached 521 players in the month of December alone, which represents one in every four elements in the league. Throughout the 2020 season the NFL had reported 300 cases. Last Tuesday the United States broke the world record by reporting one million infections by the COVID-19.

According McCarthy, these verification calls with other teams do not mean that the Super bowl scheduled for February 13 in Los Angeles California, in the home of the Chargers and the Rams, go to change headquarters.

“It is part of our standard contingency planning process that we carry out for all regular and postseason games,” he argued. Although he acknowledged that the increase in restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 in several cities of the country has raised the relevance of the forecasts.

“It is not unusual for the league to do this planning every year, but with The Angels such as the site for this season’s title game and increasing restrictions on attendance at indoor events has become a relevant issue. “

Despite having this backup plan Brian McCarthy trusted that the Super Bowl LVI It can be held on the scheduled date and stage. “Our planning process for the Super bowl in The Angels is ahead of schedule, so we hope to host the Super bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday February 13th to cap off another fantastic year of NFL“. Among the stadiums that the league has contemplated as an alternative is the AT&T at Arlington, Texas, house of the Dallas cowboys.