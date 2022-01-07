There is no other: Ford is forced to double the production of the electric F-150 Lightning – News – Hybrids and Electric

The Ford F-150, or the F-Series in general, in the United States is a state myth, its cars are the best sellers year after year on American territory. Now, on the occasion of the commercial launch of the F-150 Lightning, the first 100% electric model in the range, potential customers have flocked by the thousands to reserve their own electric pick-up. From Ford have been forced to double the production stipulated for the model again.

During the first days the reserves of the model skyrocketed, reaching 20,000 during the first 24 hours, a figure that increased systematically until a total of 44,000 reserves were harvested in 48 hours. The first hours were crazy for Ford, even more so when to start the reservation it was necessary to deposit a total of just $ 100 refundable. The demand for this car was maintained and in all of 2021 it reached the figure of 200,000 total bookings in December. This number directly expressed that Ford had already reserved all the production of the model until beyond the year 2024, counting on all of them completing their deposit in an official order.

Last August, Ford already had to double the production of the F-150 Lightning, which would now be 15,000 units in 2022, 55,000 by 2023 and 80,000 by 2024. With this plan, the American firm contemplated the manufacture of a total 160,000 electric pick-ups by 2025, when the renewal of the model would be planned. But even so, the total production was very short if we compared it with the total number of interested parties. For this reason, again from Ford they have been forced to practically double their production for the second time.

Ford F-150 Lightning.

It has been in the last hours when Ford has announced this new manufacturing expansion with a view to reaching 80,000 units manufactured in 2023 about its Dearborn, Michigan factory. In this way, for next year a total of 25,000 additional cars would leave the factory over the last increase stipulated last August. With this increase in the production run, they hope to cover all the bookings made for the model, which we remember were already closed a few weeks ago due to their overload.

In parallel to this announcement, Ford has also made public its intention to increase production of the successful Ford Mustang Mach-E with a view to reaching more than 200,000 units by 2023. This huge production figure would go hand in hand with an upcoming Ford E-Transit, which is also expected to receive a warm welcome from potential customers. These three models will star in the global electric production of the oval brand, exceeding 600,000 units per year since 2024. With this, Ford aims to become one of the largest manufacturers of electric cars in North America, increasingly matching its main rival to beat: Tesla.

Ford has invested more than 30 billion dollars on its electric cars until 2025 And as stipulated by managers and other investors, the oval firm would be two and a half years away from matching Tesla in terms of production and economy. This affects the fact that 75% of those who have reserved an F-150 Lightning were new customers for the brand, which leads us to estimate that today they offer a practically non-existent product for the industry, if we do not have the Rivian R1T is already waiting for rivals such as the Tesla Cybertruck or the Chevrolet Silverado EV to arrive.