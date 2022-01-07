The Webb Telescope began in space the great challenge of unfolding its main mirror

Photo provided by NASA showing a model of the “” James Webb “” space telescope. EFE / NASA / Chris Gunn



NASA started this Friday the delicate and slow unfolding of the enormous main mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope as it sped through space after its launch last Christmas to explore the universe more deeply.

NASA engineers continue to unfold like this, like someone undoing a origami, all parts of the powerful instrument, which is expected to reach its final destination next January 23.

The full unfolding of the main mirror, 6.5 meters and composed of 18 beryllium hexagons bathed in a thin layer of goldIt will be a process of patience, of about 10 days, in which each of the segments is tilted and adjusted in seven different axes.

“That is a slow process”, stressed Gregory L. Robinson, director of the Webb program at NASA headquarters, who specified this Friday that engineers have begun “The final stage of Webb’s major structural deployments: the deployment of the two primary wings of the main mirror”.

“These side panels, which were folded back for launch, each contain three of the 18 hexagonal segments of the mirror ”. “The team begins today with the wing of the mirror on the port side (left) of the observatory” and tomorrow Saturday will do the second, detailed the federal agency.

This week he successfully opened the parasol, the size of a tennis court and which will avoid solar radiation and provide shade for the instruments of the observatory. NASA also unpacked a secondary mirror, all while moving more than 1 million kilometers from Earth.

All the parts that make up the telescope, which will reveal the elements of distant planets thanks to its visual acuity, were bent to accommodate them in the Ariane V rocket. This complex cosmic observatory is approximately 70% of its final destination, which will be about 1.6 million kilometers from Earth at a gravitationally stable point called L2.

During the last days the telescope has been unpacking, aligning and turning on little by little, and with great care not to ruin the mission before its final destination, where it will remain parked for the next decade.

The telescope, designed for more than three decades and considered the successor to Hubble, was sent into space on December 25, from the European spaceport in Kourou (French Guiana).

The telescope, at a cost of 10 billion dollars, will offer an unprecedented view of the universe and will allow to look back more than 13.5 billion years To see them first galaxies that were born after the Big Bang, the great explosion that gave rise to the universe.

Its parasol, which will protect the observatory from solar radiation and will keep its instruments in a stable thermal environment, It finished unfolding last Tuesday after two days of a delicate maneuver, similar to separating the layers of an onion.

“We have just completed one of the most challenging steps on our journey to #UnfoldTheUniverse (Unfold the Universe),” NASA said then on Twitter. Stressed that It opened the five complete tensioning layers of the sunshade and thanks to this they eliminated approximately 75% of the 344 possible faults.

The James Webb will primarily observe the infrared light from faint and very distant objects but in order to detect these faint heat signals, the telescope must be kept extremely cold and avoid external sources of light and heat such as the Sun, Earth and Moon, or the heat emitted by the observatory itself.

Last Wednesday, NASA also deployed the telescope’s secondary mirror, a 0.74 meter reflector. “The world’s most sophisticated tripod has been deployed,” Lee Feinberg, Webb’s project manager, said at the time.

This mirror is placed on three struts 7 meters long and it will reflect the infrared signatures captured by the main mirror and direct them towards the telescope instruments. If all goes well, this project by NASA and the space agencies of Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA) will show the first images in about six months, probably next June.

