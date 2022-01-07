The Volkswagen kombi is back!

Volkswagen will show a production version of its long-awaited ID.Buzz, an electric reincarnation of dear kombi o Microbus, on March 9 and plans to launch it in the United States in late 2023, the company said on Friday.

The ID.Buzz is one of the “most anticipated and most publicized” models of the Volkswagen brand since the company launched its new Beetle in the late 1990s, Scott Keogh, Volkswagen’s head of North American operations, said during a media briefing.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess tweeted on Thursday: “The legend returns on 03/09/22!”. The tweet contained a sketch of the profile of the ID.Buzz van.

The legend returns on 09/03/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr – Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

Volkswagen has shown a number of prototypes of a new Kombi in the last decade. But those earlier show vans -the Budd.E and the Bulli- They never made it to production, much to the frustration of fans of the vehicle.

Keogh said that a three-row version of the ID.Buzz will be launched in the United States, where the original Kombi became a counterculture icon, in late 2023 or early 2024. Volkswagen will launch a two-row version in Europe.

Volkswagen does not plan to build the ID.Buzz on its Chattanooga American factory.

“You have to arrive at 100 thousand units before locating itKeogh said.

Volkswagen will increase the production of its Electric SUV ID.4 in Chattanooga this year.

Reuters