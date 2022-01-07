“The tsunami of Covid-19 cases is saturating health systems around the world,” warns WHO

EFE.- The current wave of contagion from Covid-19, with record figures that exceed two million cases daily, is causing enormous pressure on health networks across the planet, warned this Thursday the general director of the World Health Organization (who), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The tsunami cases is so large and rapid that it has saturated the systems of Health of all the world“, He assured Tedros, who insisted that the definitive conclusion should not be reached that the Omicron variant, responsible for many infections, is less dangerous.

“It appears to be less serious than the Delta, especially in vaccinated people, but it should not be categorized as ‘mild’, because it is also causing hospitalizations and is killing ”, warned the Ethiopian expert.

Tedros indicated that daily contagion records they surely do not reflect the true scope of the current wave, since the official figures do not reflect the positive that many people have self-diagnosed at home, while many saturated health networks they have not been able to diagnose all the suspects.

For the year that begins, Tedros He insisted that the objective should be to ensure that 70% of the population of all countries is vaccinated, although he warned that at the current rate more than a hundred territories will not reach that goal, in the same way that at the end of 2021 they will not 40% target achieved.

On the other hand, the head of the anticovid cell of the who, Maria van kerkhove, assured that the existing vaccines against Covid-19 “They work against all the variants that circulate at the moment”, referring to the rise of Omicron, which has infected many vaccinated people.

Although the most recent variant seems to reduce the neutralization capacity of the vaccinesThese drugs “continue to be very effective in preventing serious forms of the disease and reducing deaths,” said the American expert at a press conference.

Asked whether citizens should increase their prevention measures given the high number of infections around the world, Go Kerkhove recommended the same gestures that have been generalized in 2020 “in order to reduce the risk of exposition“.

The expert recalled in this regard the need to maintain the physical distance with other people, avoiding meetings of people in poorly ventilated places, and he especially insisted on “carrying masks appropriate”And correctly.

“Basically, we ask everyone to make their contribution,” said the expert, who acknowledged that “it is amazing how fast this variant is transmitted, but any other could also do so in similar situations.”