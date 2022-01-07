The toupee is back in 2022 and this is how we are going to wear it.

Since Elvis Presley made it fashionable back in the 50s, the toupee It has not lost an iota of validity nor that insolent point that makes it resist with incredible dignity both the passage of time and the succession of ephemeral trends. And it is that the capillary version of nonconformity and rebellion has an enormous capacity for seduction that, generation after generation, fascinates modern, nostalgic and outsiders alike.

Although it seems that the toupee is a recently created hairstyle, its origin dates back to the first half of the 18th century. Madame de Pompadour, One of the most influential aristocrats of the court of Louis XV of France, she liked to comb her bangs up and back and finished in a slight wave. At that time, the hairstyle determined the status and the more height and volume you had, the higher you were in the social hierarchy.

This Versailles prototupé evolved to become, first, the universal symbol of the Rock And Roll and, later, in a look with a lot of personality and character not suitable for the shy. In addition, and although it has a reputation for being an excessively rigid style, the truth is that it is very versatile and offers many possibilities. Thus, there are toupees as solid, durable and well built, as the one in Loquillo; of effect wet with a broken lock in the center, like that of Johnny Depp in Cry baby; disheveled and matte finish, like the one in Jon kortajarena; topped with a snail, like that of John Travolta in Grease; perfectly defined and well gummed, like that of Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, or lateral, with a marked stripe and a bit cartoonish, like the one in Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura.