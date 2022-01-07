The Tender Bar: Ben Affleck steals George Clooney’s film with a charismatic tarambana character just for him

The Tender Bar (United States / 2021). Director: George Clooney. Film script: William Monahan, JR Moehringer. Photography: Martin Ruhe. Edition: Tanya M. Swerling. Cast: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Briana Middleton, Max Martini. Duration: 106 minutes. Available in: Amazon Prime Video. Our opinion: regular.

George Clooney he has managed to print his own look at stories that already seemed to carry great names and strong perspectives. It was the case of his first film, Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002), based on the memoirs of Chuck Barris, a television producer whose double life concealed several crimes commissioned by the CIA. It was adapted by Charlie Kauffman, a screenwriter and director who has managed to carve out a universe of his own. Clooney surprised by his audacity in handling the material, a strong political gaze that avoided the most explicitly discursive, and a clear solidity in the staging. Some of it reappeared in Good night and good luck (2005) in which the legendary fight between journalist Edward Murrow and Senator McCarthy was revealed as an acid portrait of the anti-communist paranoia of the 1950s, updated in the middle of the Bush era, when Clooney emerges as a director certainly to take into account in the future.

However, his subsequent course ended up drowning in obvious political allegations (Operation Monument) and failed style exercises (Suburbicon: welcome to paradise) – perhaps with the only welcome exception of State secrets–, until distilling into a movie like The Tender Bar, a coming of age Without too many ambitions or classical stature to be remembered. Again a foreign material is the source, in this case the memoirs of the winner of the Pulitzer JR Moehringer, and Clooney links the two times of the character without much ingenuity beyond the strict chronology. In 1973, JR (Daniel Ranieri) and his mother (Lily Rabe) return to their grandparents’ house on Long Island, upstate New York, full of cousins ​​and hustle and bustle, of that family warmth mixed with complaints and reproaches that appeared with better humor and warmth in the Brooklyn of Radio days by Woody Allen. For JR, that home is the only possible family experience, since his father, DJ, bohemian and alcoholic, has snubbed him so many times in his eleven years until he became a distant voice on the radio.

But on Long Island there is also Uncle Charlie (the perfect character for the lovable, mature loon Ben Affleck has become), a master of the street who wisely manages the Dickens bar and drives a blue convertible. Charlie is “the” character of the film thanks to Affleck giving him all the love that Clooney lacks for his creatures. For this reason, the film suffers when we reach the adolescence of JR (played by Tye Sheridan) and his aspirations to study at Yale, as his mother wants, to become a writer and win over the rich girl on campus. What ensues are some glimpses of a young man trying to reconcile his failures and his fears with that hole left by his father’s abandonment. Clooney’s attachment is limited to that single idea, to sustaining it in the repeated clarifications of the origin of his initials, in the voice-over interventions, in JR’s conversations with his friends, in the bittersweet encounters with his father that confirm what we already knew.

Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe and Ben Affleck at The Tender Bar (Amazon). Claire Folger / © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

From the beginning, the film shows an evident reluctance in the monotonous and predictable staging, which only manages to ignite in the liveliness of the encounters between the boy Ranieri and Lily Rabe, the curmudgeon grandfather played by Christopher Lloyd and the conviction of Affleck that Charlie is a character made for him. Even Clooney relies on somewhat lazy montage scenes to condense JR’s outings with Charlie and synthesize the child’s interest in reading in a series of shots about the books that await behind the counter of the Dickens bar.

That lack of nerve in the realization and the obstruction of any own gaze outside the original text, something that perhaps a director like Clint Eastwood could have achieved, results in a film with little flavor, which does not end up addressing in depth or the vocation literary character of his character, nor the class conflicts that make him an outsider in his love passion, nor the relationship with a father that is never more than a series of cliches. The tone to which Clooney aspires confuses the classic spirit with a rampant bonhomie that leads to the inevitable disinterest in the story and the destiny of the characters. Only Charlie sustains, with his radiant presence, that world that defines him, standing in the doorway of the bar, waiting for his nephew to go out to conquer a greatness that he never stopped pursuing.